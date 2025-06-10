Intercard Bowl Expo test drive and win big

ST. LOUIS — Intercard will be at Bowl Expo in Washington D.C. July 1-2 with an opportunity for one lucky showgoer to win big. Visitors to the Intercard show booth #929 who test drive the iTeller PlusXL kiosk will be entered in a drawing to win a $500 Visa gift card and a customized Intercard Yeti tumbler. See an Intercard rep at the booth for details.

The Intercard team headed by CEO Scott Sherrod and North America sales manager Rob Geiger will present the latest iQ readers that read QR codes, setting the new standard for unattended amusement center payment technology.

Intercard received a Best New Product Award at IAAPA Expo 2024 for the innovative iQ system, which was recognized in the category of Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Facilities. The judges praised the iQ system as a “QR code reader for games allowing easy way to play. Can sell online or at kiosk on-site. Easy way to get to the fun.”

“With the iQ series, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, “all without the help of a center employee. It’s a big step into the future.”

Visit booth #929 and find out why leading bowling operators including Lucky Strike and Round1 rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable cashless technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

Intercard is part of Smart Buy, BPAA’s endorsement program, and has been chosen by the Smart Buy committee as the best cashless technology system for BPAA members. Smart Buy provides BPAA Members with national account pricing and tremendous discounts they cannot get on their own.

Showgoers can contact Rob Geiger at rgeiger@intercardinc.com to schedule a meeting at the show.