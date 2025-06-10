‘A Kid Again Adventure’ to bring smiles to over 1,000 kids with life-threatening conditions on Saturday
By News Release | June 10, 2025
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is excited to welcome A Kid Again families back to the park on Saturday, June 14, for a special Rides & Slides Adventure. This annual event brings together nearly 1,000 children with life-threatening conditions, along with their siblings, parents, and caregivers, for a free day of fun and memory-making.
During the event, families will enjoy unlimited access to rides, Wildwater Kingdom, games, and a catered lunch—all provided at no cost. It’s part of a continued partnership with A Kid Again to create joyful, stress-free experiences for families who need them most.
Event Logistics:
What: A Kid Again Rides & Slides Adventure at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom
When: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 11 a.m. Media interviews are available upon request
Where: Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, 3830 Dorney Park Rd, Allentown, PA 18104
Who: A Kid Again Families – nearly 1,000 people expected to be in attendance