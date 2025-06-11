Meet Baby Evie! New character arrives at Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — PEPPA PIG fans have a new reason to celebrate as Baby Evie makes her official debut at PEPPA PIG Theme Park Florida, PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth, and PEPPA PIG World of Play locations in Michigan, Chicago and Dallas.

Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, George, Evie and Peppa posed for a new family photo to mark the special moment and welcome the newest arrival. Baby Evie will accompany her family during meet-and-greets throughout the day inviting young fans to wave, giggle, and capture a sweet photo together.

PEPPA PIG Theme Parks are immersive destinations designed especially for kids six and under. Families can step into the playful world of PEPPA PIG and spend the entire day exploring gentle rides, themed play areas, live shows and character meet-and-greets. Each Park is a Certified Autism Center, offering inclusive and accessible experiences for all guests. PEPPA PIG World of Play features themed play zones, hands-on activities and character interactions, perfect for a few hours of indoor fun.

Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment, and Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, continue to grow the PEPPA PIG brand around the world. The arrival of Baby Evie follows the recent opening of the LEGO® DUPLO® Peppa Pig Playground at LEGOLAND® New York Resort. The new playground merges the popular world of PEPPA PIG with the LEGO DUPLO universe in a play area spanning more than 13,000 square feet. Fans can also find PEPPA PIG branded experiences at PEPPA PIG Lands in Gardaland and Heide Park, PEPPA PIG Theme Park in Gunzberg, Germany and PEPPA PIG World of Play in Shanghai and Leidschendam.