International Rides Management wraps up 2024-2025 with strong sales

International Rides Management of Wildwood, NJ (IRMRides.com) is finishing strong the combined 2024-2025 season on a busy note.

“2024 was our 35th anniversary, but I think we will wait until our 40th to celebrate. IAAPA’s Mike Shelton did send the much appreciated thank you for 36 years of IAAPA membership. We were getting solicited to update our logos and other media vessels, but it’s the IRM team that really makes the connection with the clients and families, not the name or logo”.