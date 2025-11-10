International Rides Management wraps up 2024-2025 with strong sales

International Rides Management of Wildwood, NJ (IRMRides.com) is finishing strong the combined 2024-2025 season on a busy note.
“2024 was our 35th anniversary, but I think we will wait until our 40th to celebrate. IAAPA’s Mike Shelton did send the much appreciated thank you for 36 years of IAAPA membership. We were getting solicited to update our logos and other media vessels, but it’s the IRM team that really makes the connection with the clients and families, not the name or logo”.
- IRM completed the Joyland (Lubbock, Texas) liquidation with the last remaining rides going including the Scrambler to the Town of Hinton, OK and Gobberts Farm taking the G-16 train.
- “Supplying Lake Winnie a Majestic Catch N Air for their 99th season was the highlight of our 2024 season” owner/president commented. Historic Coney Island in Cincinnati, Ohio ceased operations as a water park, but IRM was able to find a home for the 1945 Silver Bullet Pool Slide which went to a regional residential developer for future use in a new pool complex.
- Working with supplier/partner Pan Amusements brought a new shooting gallery to Cliff’s in Albuquerque, NM. Sam added “these shooting galleries are great additions. They can fit into the space of a skill game, and no staff or prizes will reduce costs to a park, and the new gallery pays for itself quickly”. IRM returned to Cliff’s after the holidays and provided them with a Zamperla Air Race for a future installation.
- Saldy, several more liquidations came into play, as IRM began the process to dismantle “The Beach’ in Mason, Ohio. Many smaller parks took advantage of support equipment including pavilions, picnic tables, cabanas, food service equipment, and other items.
- The closure of ZDT’s in Texas brought more opportunities for IRM’s extensive family network and homes were found for the fleet of electric go karts and both Zamperla rides. All will make their 2026 debuts in new locations.
- Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, PA received a replacement Chance CP Huntington Train, and several Agri-entertainment based farm operations including Schnepf Farms in Arizona and Sweet Pickin’s Pumpkin Patch in Montana also received rides.