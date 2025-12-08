Anna Whelchel of Indiana State Fair elected as IAFE Zone 3 Director

DENVER, Colo. — Anna Whelchel, CFE, of the Indiana State Fair, has been elected Zone 3 Director of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE). The election took place during the association’s annual business session at the 2025 IAFE Convention & Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

Whelchel serves as the Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer for the Indiana State Fair Commission, which oversees year-round operations of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and the annual Indiana State Fair. Since joining the Commission in April 2013, she has held several leadership roles, including Marketing Manager, Director of Marketing, and Vice President of Marketing.

In her current position, Whelchel leads a wide portfolio of departments, including year-round facility rentals, sales and sponsorships, marketing and advertising, media relations, community engagement, State Fair programming and entertainment, and guest services. She is an active member of the live event industry and has earned recognition as a Certified Fair Executive through the IAFE. Her accomplishments also include receiving the 2025 InspireHER Woman of the Year Award and being named an Indy Best & Brightest nominee by Junior Achievement of Central Indiana.

Whelchel has been instrumental in shaping new and innovative revenue-generating strategies for the State Fairgrounds, including the successful acquisition of the Christmas Nights of Lights Show. She attributes her leadership approach to surrounding herself with exceptional people who challenge and inspire her.