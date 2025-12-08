Brett Warder of Calgary Stampede elected as IAFE Zone 7 Director

DENVER, Colo. — Brett Warder of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, has been elected Zone 7 Director of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE). The election took place during the association’s annual business session at the 2025 IAFE Convention & Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

“I look forward to supporting fairs and agricultural societies of all sizes, fostering connections across the region, and contributing to the continued growth and innovation of the fair and exhibition industry,” said Warder.

Warder serves as the Senior Manager of Agriculture & Western Events Business Operations at the Calgary Stampede, where he oversees a broad range of agricultural and western event programs as well as key animal care initiatives. He leads the year-round planning and behind-the-scenes operations that ensure agricultural programs and competitions run smoothly, uphold the highest standards of animal care, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

With more than 33 years at the Calgary Stampede, Warder has contributed to the organization in numerous capacities. Before joining the Agriculture & Western Events department, he worked in both Accounting and Food & Beverage roles that strengthened his operational expertise and deepened his understanding of the Stampede’s mission and culture.

Beyond his work with the Stampede, Warder has been an active leader in the fair industry across Alberta and North America. He served for seven years with the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, including terms as Region 2 Director and as President in 2023 and 2024. His leadership advanced collaboration, expanded member services, and elevated the profile of agricultural societies throughout the province. He is also a member of the North American Livestock Show and Rodeo Managers Association, where he currently serves on the executive team as Vice President. With more than three decades of experience, strong relationships across the industry, and a deep commitment to service, Warder is honored to represent Zone 7 as its newly elected Director.