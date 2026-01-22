IAAPA: Summer Work Travel Visas not affected by recent Visa processing pause

Recent media coverage has raised concerns about a newly announced pause in U.S. visa processing affecting 75 countries, which went into effect today. We want to provide an important clarification for organizations that utilize the Summer Work Travel program (J-1 visa).

After confirming with official sources, this pause applies only to immigrant visas. It does not apply to non-immigrant visas, including the J-1 Exchange Visitor Visa used for the Summer Work Travel program.

In short, Summer Work Travel participants remain eligible for visa processing, and the program is not impacted by this action.

We will continue to monitor developments closely and share updates if circumstances change.