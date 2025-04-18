Kings Island renames coaster to honor Cincinnati

As Kings Island gets ready to open for the 2025 season on Saturday, the amusement park is inviting guests to experience the reimagining of one of its classic roller coasters. Launching today is “Queen City Stunt Coaster”, the renamed Backlot Stunt Coaster, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this season. The coaster, which accelerates to 40 mph in just 3 seconds, has been renamed to honor Cincinnati by featuring its beautiful skyline and iconic landmarks. Season Passholders will be the first to ride the refreshed coaster today from noon to 9:00 p.m. at the park’s passholder preview event. The park opens to everyone on Saturday.

Have you ever watched an absolutely insane chase scene in a movie and thought, hey, I could totally be a stunt car driver like that? At Kings Island, we’ve got the chance of a lifetime to star in your own stunt car race through the streets of the Queen City! It’s a closed movie set with a state-of-the-art linear induction motor launch that delivers a no-holds-barred, high-speed movie chase unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. Your stunt-driver training begins with an unheard-of acceleration of 0 to 40 miles per hour in three seconds. Yes, seconds! Race through a parking garage via a series of crazy helixes and then up, down and around high-banked turns. Your adventure may even take you through part of the city’s abandoned subway system! Worn out yet? We’re just getting started! Queen City Stunt Coaster is non-stop, white-knuckle action from start to finish. Lights! Camera! Action!