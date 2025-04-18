One month countdown to opening day at Adventureland Resort

ALTOONA, Iowa — The park gates will swing open at Adventureland Resort just one month from today. Saturday, May 17 will mark the official Opening Day of the park’s 51st season. This year, park-goers can expect a full lineup of thrills, beginning with the opening of the all-new water slide experience, Hyperlight, on Saturday, May 24. The entertainment and new park-wide improvements continue throughout the season as Adventureland expands its event and food and beverage offerings and adds even more reasons to visit during the summer and fall months.

There are even more enhancements this year at Adventureland Resort, as the park unveils three all-new food locations, adds more events, and introduces Hyperlight. The new Lighthouse Lemonade,located across from Convoy, will serve freshly squeezed and frozen lemonade to help visitors quench their thirst. The newly reimagined Iowa Smokehouse, located in Rivercity Foods, will offer freshly smoked meats including ribs, brisket and jalapeno smoked sausage. The all-new Snack Barn, located along the Boulevard, will serve a variety of snackable options including churros, pork chop on a stick, bacon on a stick and turkey legs.

In addition to new bites for guests to chow down on, the park has added even more events onto the 2025 lineup. Details include:

· NEW Bacon & Brews – Every Friday in June, Iowans are encouraged to wear their stretchy pants and meet at the park’s newly re-imagined Oink’s restaurant for dishes made from Berkwood Pork while also enjoying local suds with their best buds through June 27;

· NEW Nerveless Nocks Stunt Show – This electrifying Jetpack Water Circus features jaw-dropping aerial stunts as a flying water jetpack soars more than 40 feet above water, multiple shows will take place daily June 16 through June 29;

· NEW Father’s Day Flop – Sunday, June 15, it’s all about the dads, as the park hosts its inaugural Father’s Day Flop. Guests will have a chance to compete for the red belly badge of honor and unique prizes for first, second and third place;

· NEW Off Axis Stunt Show – This adrenaline-pumping spectacle combines extreme sports and circus artistry in an action-packed 25-minute performance, with multiple shows daily from July 7 through July 20;

· NEW Neighbor Days – Each weekend, families will be delighted by meet and greets with characters from some of their favorite PBS KIDS shows. Visitors can expect to meet characters from hit Fred Rogers Productions series including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie, and Alma’s Way on a rotating basis each week throughout August;

· Drone Shows – More than 300 drones take to the night sky above Adventureland for a spectacular drone show, Friday, August 15, Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, launching shortly after 9 p.m.;

· Oktoberfest – This 21-plus event offers exhilarating rides, live music, delicious food and, of course, plenty of beer, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 13; and

· Phantom Fall Fest – Horror reaches new heights select days from Saturday, September 20 through Sunday, October 26 as Iowa’s Largest Halloween Event debuts an all-new haunted house this season.

“We are just one month away from Opening Day and our team is hard at work putting the final touches on the park before we reopen to our guests” General Manager Mike Lusky said. “This season, there’s something new for everyone to enjoy from the debut of the all-new Hyperlight water slide to delicious bites at our new Iowa Smokehouse, and insane stunts from the Nerveless Nocks, to screams taken to the extreme during Phantom Fall Fest, the 2025 season offers entertainment for the whole family.”

To get the most out of the 2025 Season, Adventureland guests can purchase a 2025 Season Pass for the same price as a day ticket, just $69.99 when they buy online. Select Season Passes include additional perks like free parking, free soda, discounts on food and merchandise and more.