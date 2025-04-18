Fort Wayne Zoo is now recognized as a Certified Autism Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Zoo earns the Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation, which is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This certification recognizes organizations that have completed an autism-specific training and certification program through IBCCES to enhance their services and equip staff with knowledge of the best skills and resources to assist autistic and sensory- sensitive individuals. Additionally, IBCCES conducted an onsite review, offering the Zoo valuable insights on improving their facilities and developing detailed sensory guides as part of the certification process.

“This certification is just one way we are working to ensure the Fort Wayne Zoo is accessible to each of our guests. We know this is one more tool that helps the Zoo not only make a great experience for guests, but also for current and potential employees as we strive to create a ‘Zoo for All’ and continue our quest to be an employer of choice for those with disabilities,” says Rick Schuiteman, executive director. “Thanks to our partner, AWS Foundation, for funding the extensive autism sensitivity and awareness training our staff has undergone. I am very proud that the Fort Wayne Zoo is the first zoo in the tristate area to become a Certified Autism Center.”

Families often face challenges when choosing attractions and recreational activities due to uncertainties about available accommodations and how they will be received. With the CAC designation, Fort Wayne Zoo aims to alleviate these concerns by demonstrating their commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

“Fort Wayne Zoo becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a significant step towards creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all families. This achievement reflects their dedication to enhancing the visitor experience for autistic individuals and their commitment to continuous improvement in accessibility and staff training. We are proud to recognize their efforts and the positive impact they are making in the community,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For over 20 years, IBCCES has led the industry in cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals in education, healthcare, and corporate sectors worldwide. IBCCES offers evidence-based training and certification programs developed in collaboration with clinical experts and autistic individuals, aiming to equip professionals with a deeper understanding of how to effectively communicate and interact with individuals who have cognitive differences or sensory needs. These programs emphasize industry best practices and incorporate the latest research.

Additionally, IBCCES created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that features certified locations and professionals. Every organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) standards.