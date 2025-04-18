Gilbert Gerst named Chairman of the Board of Directors for the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, Texas — The State Fair of Texas Board of Directors has appointed Gilbert Gerst as its new chairman of the board during their annual meeting for the nonprofit organization. Gilbert succeeds Bruce Sifford following the completion of his three-year term. By accepting this position, Gilbert continues the legacy of the many distinguished community leaders who have provided leadership for the State Fair of Texas since its original charter was established in 1886.

Gibert Gerst has served on the volunteer board of directors for the State Fair of Texas for the past 17 years. In addition, Gilbert currently serves as the Fair’s chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and has previously served on the Fair’s Chairman’s Task Force and Advisory Board.

“Gilbert has been dedicated to the State Fair of Texas and its mission since 2008, and we are thrilled to see him step into his new role as board chairman,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “Gilbert brings a wealth of knowledge to the table through his experiences, and his steadfast support of the State Fair of Texas ensures the future of our organization is in good hands.”

Gilbert holds a Bachelor of Science from The University of North Texas and a master’s degree in commercial real estate from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is currently the Senior Vice President, Manager of Community Development Banking for BOK Financial (BOKF). Gilbert joined BOKF in June 2011 after more than 25 years with JPMorgan Chase. He has corporate-wide responsibility for the bank’s community development lending and investment activities and is a key partner in the bank’s CRA compliance and examination process.

Gilbert is actively involved in the community and currently serves on multiple boards and committees including Board Chairman of the Dallas Black Dance Theater, Tulsa Economic Development Corporation; Past President – Dallas Development Fund, a NMTC Community Development Entity; The Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers; Vice Chairman and Member of the Executive Committee for the Dallas Economic Development Corporation; Roundtable Member – Texas Association of Community Development Corporations.

Gilbert’s other board membership and participation include the AT&T Performing Arts Center; The Texas Mezzanine Fund; Board Member – DFW Regional Housing Consortium; The Real Estate Council Community Loan Fund; Board Member and Treasurer – Forest Forward; Past President, Board Member – University of North Texas Foundation; Lifetime Member and Board Member of the UNT Alumni Association.

“The State Fair of Texas is not just a tradition for the City of Dallas but for the entire state of Texas. It is a family tradition to attend every year,” said State Fair Board Chairman Gilbert Gerst. “I have had the opportunity to be involved with the State Fair for more than 15 years though my initial involvement as a member of the Chairman’s Task Force. I am honored to continue my engagement with an incredible group of community leaders on the board of directors as we continue the long tradition of providing a safe atmosphere for family and friends to build memories while also being a key community partner.” The Fair is deeply appreciative of Bruce Sifford’s leadership for the past three years and for his dedication to the Fair’s commitment to the community. As immediate past board chair, Bruce will continue serving on the board of directors. Since 2002, Bruce has volunteered with the Fair in many capacities, including serving on the Big Tex Scholarship Committee, Heritage Hall of Honor Committee, Long Range Livestock Facility Improvement Committee, Livestock Committee, and Development Cabinet. Additionally, Bruce has served on the board of directors since 2002 and served as chair of the Finance and Audit Committee from 2020 to 2022.