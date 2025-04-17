Blank Park Zoo to become Dino Park Zoo this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready to step back in time! This summer, Blank Park Zoo will undergo a prehistoric transformation, temporarily becoming Dino Park Zoo from July through the end of October. The zoo will be filled with larger-than-life dinosaur-themed experiences, educational programs, and special events that will transport visitors to a world where dinosaurs once roamed.

At the heart of Dino Park Zoo will be 15 animatronic dinosaurs, located all throughout the zoo. The massive dinosaurs were created by Dino Don, Inc., the world’s leading provider of life-like animatronic dinosaurs. Guests will encounter a towering 40-foot-long T. rex and a Triceratops the size of a mail truck. These scientifically accurate animatronics don’t just move, they breathe, roar, and some even fart and pee, creating a truly immersive, prehistoric experience.

The exhibit was designed by Don Lessem (also known as “Dino Don”), a world-renowned dinosaur expert who advised Steven Spielberg on Jurassic Park and has written more than 40 books on dinosaurs. Lessem and his team build each dinosaur with painstaking attention to detail, using scientific supervision to bring these ancient giants to life.

“Dino Park Zoo will be an immersive experience where guests can encounter new dinosaur-themed attractions, hands-on learning opportunities, and exciting events for the whole family,” Anne Shimerdla, President & CEO of Dino Park Zoo, said. “But just like the dinosaurs, it won’t last forever, so be sure to visit before it goes extinct in October!”

Fan-favorite zoo events will also get a prehistoric twist this summer. Zoo Brew will feature dinosaur-themed elements throughout the season. Visitors 21 and older can enjoy evenings at the zoo with live music, local food trucks, and, of course, plenty of beer. Featured all summer long will be Pseudo Sue from Toppling Goliath Brewing Company in Decorah. Named after the famous T. rex “Sue,” Pseudo Sue is perfect for dino-lovers and craft beer fans alike.

Then, in October, see the dinosaurs in a whole new light—literally—during the 35th annual Night Eyes! As the sun sets, the dinosaurs will come alive in a dazzling new way, with illuminated prehistoric creatures guiding trick-or-treaters through Des Moines’ most beloved Halloween tradition!

The prehistoric fun will go extinct after Night Eyes to make way for Blank Park Zoo’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration. The celebration will usher in a year-long commemoration of the zoo’s history, future, and impact on the community.

“As we say goodbye to the dinosaurs, we’ll be welcoming a massive celebration of 60 incredible years,” Shimerdla said. “2025 is already shaping up to be a year unlike any other. There is so much to see and do at Dino Park Zoo!”

Experience it all with a Zoo Membership. Members save on events like Zoo Brew, Night Eyes, and Wild Lights, which is going on now through Memorial Day. For updates, event details, and ticket information, visit dinoparkzoo.com or follow the zoo on social media.