Raging Waters Los Angeles dives into the 2025 season with more fun, more food and more improvements for guests to enjoy this summer

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Raging Waters Los Angeles, California’s Largest Water Park, is opening the 2025 summer season on Saturday, May 17, with even more new offerings than last year to enhance the guest experience providing the most chill water park experience on the West Coast. Starting opening day guests can visit the brand-new Señor Solis, a fresh take on Mexican cuisine, offering a robust menu of flavorful options including tacos, burritos, and bowls. The park has also continued its massive park-wide enhancement project, which launched in 2024, to improve the guest experience with new lockers, more shading, all-new eco-conscious and water-saving turf and MORE for this summer season.

“The upcoming season will continue to deliver more fun, more thrills and more amenities for our Season Passholders and water park guests to enjoy at Raging Waters Los Angeles this summer,” said Donald Spiller, general manager, Raging Waters Los Angeles. “The team continues to make massive investments into the park – some you can see and some you can’t – so that every ride, every meal and every interaction delivers the best summer day you’ll have all season long.”

2025 Summer Season Debuts Include:

All-New Mexican Restaurant, Señor Solis – A new take on classic Mexican fare. The menu includes a wide range of tacos, burritos and bowls that are fast and fresh, featuring carne asada, chicken, rice, beans, and mini churros, with more to come!

A new take on classic Mexican fare. The menu includes a wide range of tacos, burritos and bowls that are fast and fresh, featuring carne asada, chicken, rice, beans, and mini churros, with more to come! MORE Enhancements to the Guest Experience – Part of the park-wide enhancements that began in 2024, this year’s improvements feature: More locker space with nearly 1,000 new and upgraded lockers More shaded areas by the Aqua Rocket queue line and Dragon’s Den platform More all-new eco-conscious and water-saving turf seating areas More ways to celebrate special occasions with family and friends: Additional extra-large VIP Cabana New Birthday Package Ticket & Meal deal for birthday groups of 15+ people

Part of the park-wide enhancements that began in 2024, this year’s improvements feature: Continued Technology Upgrades – Making sure wherever you are in the park, you can be connected to your experience including mobile season pass, new mobile app + a self-service ticket kiosk.

Raging Waters Los Angeles will open for the season on Saturday, May 17 at 10 a.m. With over 50 rides, slides and attractions from the high thrills of Aqua Rocket to the big drop from Bombs Away, this 60-acre Southern California water park is a timeless summer tradition. The whole family is invited to enjoy a wide variety of tube and body slides ranging from mild to wild, a 30,000-square-foot water playground, a one-million-gallon wave pool and a lazy river.