Merlin Entertainments partners with RWS Global to deliver premium entertainment experiences

Merlin Entertainments today announces the appointment of RWS Global, the world leader in live moments, as its preferred entertainment production partner for six global destinations.

RWS Global will collaborate with Merlin to produce, deliver and operate premium guest entertainment experiences, beginning with leading Merlin locations on both sides of the Atlantic:

Alton Towers Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort and LEGOLAND Windsor Resort; and in the US: LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND New York Resort and LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

The partnership will complement Merlin’s core in-house entertainment offering, allowing the Resorts to scale up to deliver brand and guest experiences throughout the year – including during seasonal special events.

RWS Global is developing more than 100 experiences at these Merlin Resorts in 2025 alone, building upon beloved shows with exciting new entertainment offerings for all to enjoy and experience. Guests can expect new, innovative productions, immersive storytelling, all designed to bring even more core memories to the guest experience.

Kathy Bagshaw, Global Director of Events and Entertainment Operations at Merlin Entertainments, said: “Merlin is committed to providing world-class entertainment for every guest. Through this exciting new partnership, we have the opportunity to continue delivering first-rate entertainment that guests have come to know and love at our Resorts and elevate it to an even higher level. RWS Global’s vast network of creative talent, innovative production resources and operational expertise will help us bring bigger and better entertainment experiences to life, ensuring that guests enjoy new, innovative offerings year after year.”

Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO at RWS Global added: “We are delighted to join Merlin in building the future of in-park experiences, ushering in a new era of entertainment, and elevating the guest experience at its attractions around the world. By leveraging RWS Global’s worldwide resources, these Resorts will deliver more memorable moments and maximize value for guests.”

As RWS Global and Merlin expand entertainment offerings at resorts around the globe, the two businesses will work to bring together the best people from around the world to bring immersive experiences to life. As a leading provider of high-quality entertainment, RWS Global is dedicated to nurturing talent at every stage, providing performers with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. Through this collaboration, Merlin and RWS Global are opening new doors for performers to elevate their craft and bring unforgettable magic to audiences