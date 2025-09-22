Fort Wayne Zoo and Blue Jacket to announce an exciting partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Zoo and Blue Jacket invite members of the media for a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 25th at Franke Park Pavillion 1 to announce a partnership that is sure to excite the local community. Rick Schuiteman, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Zoo, and Anthony Hudson, CEO of Blue Jacket, will make the announcement and take questions and interviews from the local media.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Fort Wayne Zoo. This collaboration is a perfect reflection of our shared commitment to creating meaningful, inclusive experiences for families across our city. It’s a chance to bring people together, inspire hope, and celebrate the festive spirit of Fort Wayne,” says Anthony Hudson.

“Partnering with Blue Jacket allows us to further extend the Zoo’s mission into the heart of our community. We’re proud to work alongside an organization that shares our passion for inclusion, education, and connection. This collaboration represents a meaningful opportunity to create lasting memories for families across the region,” says Rick Schuiteman.

Written press releases with more details will follow the announcement at the press conference. Members of the media who plan to attend are encouraged to RSVP with Todd Eviston at the email provided above ahead of the date.