Playland Arcade celebrates 71 years of classic fun on the Santa Monica Pier

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — One of Southern California’s last true boardwalk arcades, Playland Arcade will celebrate its 71st anniversary this October, continuing its cherished legacy of family fun and seaside nostalgia on the world-famousSanta Monica Pier.

As part of the celebration, guests can enjoy a variety of giveaways throughout October. Playland Arcade will also unveil a nostalgic display of vintage tokens, memorabilia, and family photographs to help visitors relive its storied history. Additionally, Playland Arcade will take part in Santa Monica Pier’s Locals’ Night on October 16, offering a special experience for the community. For daily updates, visit the arcade in person or online at www.playlandarcade.com.

To honor the milestone, a private anniversary event will take place on Saturday, October 18, bringing together invited guests, city officials, Pier partners, longtime tenants, and family friends to commemorate the arcade’s legacy and its recent renovation. The evening will include games, music, refreshments, and a look back at more than seven decades of Playland Arcade memories.

Founded in 1954 by brothers George and Eugene Gordon, along with their father Morris “Pops” Gordon, Playland Arcade began as a dream to bring joy, lights, and laughter to the beachfront. Today, that dream lives on—now in its fourth generation of family ownership—with Marlene and Joanie Gordon, daughters of George and June Gordon, and the legacy of their late sister Barbara, whose daughters Dana Picore and Monique Giroux continue the family tradition.

Now proudly led by a family of women, Playland Arcade is certified as a women-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)—honoring its historic roots while embracing the future of inclusive leadership.

“Our father, uncle and grandfather built Playland with a simple mission—to make people smile. Seventy-one years later, seeing families still laugh and play here means the world to us,” said Marlene Gordon, daughter of George Gordon. “We’ve watched our children and now grandchildren grow up among the games and memories. We’re proud to share that experience with generations of guests who return again and again.”

“Playland isn’t just a business—it’s our family story,” added Joanie Gordon, also a daughter of George Gordon. “It’s a joy to see the arcade continue to evolve while staying true to its roots.”

Playland Arcade is the longest-running family-owned business on the Santa Monica Pier and continues to blend classic and modern amusements, including air hockey, Skeeball, claw machines, and other gaming favorites—offering something for every generation.

In 2025, the Gordon family breathed new life into the cultural landmark with an extensive renovation, bringing a fresh new look and appeal for future generations of gamers. Its twinkling lights, whimsical sounds, and whispered urban legends remain a time portal into the golden age of Southern California boardwalk fun.

“This place holds so many memories—from first dates and birthday parties to generations of families competing at Skeeball,” said Dana Picore, also a co-owner and great-granddaughter of Pops. “Seventy-one years later, we’re still ringing with the sound of laughter and games—and we hope to keep it that way for decades to come.”

Over the years, Playland Arcade has played a starring role in countless family vacations—and even in Hollywood. The arcade has appeared in films and TV shows such as The Sting, Three’s Company, Hancock, Iron Man, and Forrest Gump. It has weathered storms, redevelopment proposals, and the rise of online entertainment—yet remains a beacon of real-world fun.

In the 1970s, when the Pier faced demolition, the Gordon family helped lead the “Save Our Pier” movement alongside local advocates and actor Robert Redford, cementing Playland Arcade’s place in Santa Monica history.

“Playland Arcade has always been about more than just games—it’s about tradition, connection, and joy,” said Monique Giroux, granddaughter of George Gordon and current co-owner. “We’re honored to carry this torch into a new era while preserving the magic that’s made Playland Arcade a multigenerational, family treasure.”