Dollywood’s Harvest Festival artist spotlight: Sidewalk Prophet

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The rhythm of autumn settles into the Smoky Mountains, where falling leaves dance in the wind during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (now– Oct. 27). Dollywood welcomes numerous artists to the festival including guest-favorite Christian band, Sidewalk Prophets (Sept. 29-Oct. 3). This Dove Award-winning band creates music that “stirs the soul” and has amassed more than 240 million on-demand streams throughout their career. With more than five major studio releases, their most recent album, Looking Up was released earlier this year. Sidewalk Prophets has been nominated for multiple K-Love Awards and Billboard Music Awards. The group was named “New Artist of the Year” during the Billboard Music Awards in 2010.

Sidewalk Prophets refers to their fanbase as “The Great Big Family” and aims to bring a piece of home with them wherever they go.

“When I think of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, a few things come to mind right away – the beautiful fall weather, the creativity in every corner, and that warm, family atmosphere that just makes you feel instantly at home,” said lead singer Dave Frey.

The group’s success is matched with the ability to stop and appreciate the little things in life.

“One of my favorite memories has to be riding the rollercoasters while the sun was setting behind the Smoky Mountains,” said Frey. “The sky was glowing, music in the air – in the moment, I honestly don’t think there was a better place on the planet. It was pure magic.”

Sidewalk Prophets is among the many artists performing during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, which delights guests with more than 700 individual performances. Other special guest artists include Emily Ann Roberts, Triumphant Quartet, Daily & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Grascals, Keith Anderson and The Original Coalminers featuring Emily Portman’s Always Loretta.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival offers more than just live music. During the day, guests can enjoy harvest-themed culinary creations and picture-perfect photo ops with more than 12,000 pumpkins throughout the park. By night, the pumpkins come to life, thanks to the park’s award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Dollywood theme park is open daily from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. during the Harvest Festival.

For more information about Dollywood’s Harvest Festival please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.