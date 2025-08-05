BoldMove reveals the all-new Smash & Reload 2.0 interactive dark ride

BRUSSELS — BoldMove Nation proudly introduces a major update to its new Smash & Reload compact dark ride, with a next-level experience for all ages. This upgraded version of the awarded interactive attraction adds smart innovations to the original strengths of high throughput, compact footprint, smooth operations and immersive storytelling. The new Rogue Rides trackless ride system ensures a more dynamic experience, yet offering easier installation and operation. Production of the first vehicles has started, with installation slated for April 2026 in Europe.

Emerging from Benoit Cornet’s long-standing dark ride experience, the original Smash & Reload idea kickstarted BoldMove Nation in 2021. Smash & Reload is based on a two-step intuitive action approach: to ‘smash’ and ‘reload’. From their rotatable vehicle, guests load the pointing device and then turn to play the game, an action repeated across four scenes.

Benoit states: “The concept of this compact dark ride is reviewed since the installation of Champi’Folies in Le PAL, France, which received multiple international awards. It is ideally suited for theme parks and leisure venues that want to bring all-year round fun into an empty building or area with a high capacity attraction. We are now taking Smash & Reload to a whole other level with a complete new trackless ride system, new interactive gameplay and theming that brings the story alive.”

Trackless Rogue Rides system secures endless fun

At the heart of the upgrade is the integration of BoldMove’s Rogue Rides “ever-riding” system, a fully trackless, induction-powered platform inspired by autonomous vehicle technologies. This new ride system removes the traditional limitations of rails and docking constraints, making installation fast and seamless while enabling vehicles to move fluidly and continuously. Different trajectories and movements in all directions can be easily programmed, whilst offering an unseen ease of operation and maintenance. Thanks to induction charging, the vehicles can operate continuously without the need for charging breaks.

The themed vehicles are more than just a mode of transport. They are fully immersive storytelling elements, equipped with high-quality sound systems carefully integrated into the vehicle design for a cinematic audio experience. A completely redesigned “dual-station” off-track docking configuration for loading and unloading further enhances the throughput of the ride, eliminates operational slowdowns, and preserves the element of surprise by keeping boarding and show paths completely separate.

Interactivity for live gaming ‘cinema’ experience

The interactivity, a core part of Smash & Reload, has been completely reimagined in collaboration with Lagotronics Projects. The new targeting devices are designed for all ages and user types, delivering precise and intuitive gameplay. Built on industry-proven components, the system is both reliable and easy to maintain. The colour coding of the device corresponds to the targets being hit on the screen so there is no confusion for players seated in the same vehicle.

Across 4-meter wide screens players enjoy a live gaming cinema experience, with every scene representing another part of the story within a 360 degree universe. The physical decoration mirrors and complements the media components so whatever angle the vehicle turns, an immersive feeling will prevail. The use of back projection technology further enhances the sophistication of the ride as it will provide an improved blending of decors and screens. At the end of the ride a large scoreboard presents the individual and the group scoring, which can be improved in a next game to encourage repeatability. ​

Unique storytelling and smart technologies

In this new configuration, Smash & Reload still offers flexible storytelling and is adaptable to original IPs like TooMush and Voodoo Festival or custom narratives tailored to the park’s unique environment. The expert team can work out a complete custom story around for example pirate and dino theming. From the immersive queue line through the action-packed ride to the post-show area with themed shop with merchandise, every element contributes to a seamless and engaging experience. ​

Dedicated projection and lighting with fitting music add drama during the entire ride, adding dynamic to the attraction. Beyond ride technology and guest experience, Smash & Reload is designed with operational efficiency and long-term value in mind. Maintenance is simple and efficient – key components can be replaced easily, ensuring smooth operations and high uptime for operators who can focus on assisting the visitors.

“Smash & Reload has proven to be more than a dark ride. With this new version, we ensure it remains the best solution for a smart, accessible, and engaging experience that sets new standards in interactivity and operational efficiency. On top of further improvements in all these areas, we’ve also managed to make it more affordable than ever. This updated combination of strong features and cost-effectiveness facilitates the addition of high-quality family dark rides to regional parks.” concludes Benoit Cornet.