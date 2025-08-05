Splish Splash honors local heroes with Hero Appreciation Week

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Long Island’s Splish Splash Water Park is saying thank you to those that serve the community by celebrating local, hometown heroes.

New York’s Largest Water Park® will host a five-day Hero Appreciation Week offering discounted admission to police officers, firefighters, first responders, military members including active duty, retired and veterans, doctors and nurses from Monday, August 11 to Friday, August 15.

Heroes can purchase discounted one-day tickets for $44.99 for themselves and up to five additional guests, a $30 savings off standard gate pricing. Hero Appreciation Week tickets go on sale on August 11 both at the Splish Splash Main Gate and park website. To redeem the discount guests can show their identification at the park’s Main Gate.

“This week we celebrate heroes who keep our communities safe and strong,” says General Manager Mike Bengtson. “Hero Appreciation Week is our way of saying thank you and to give back, see some friendly faces and continue our support for Long Island’s heroes.”

Splish Splash will welcome several local organizations for its annual Touch-a-Truck Day on Tuesday, August 12 as part of Hero Appreciation Week. The Riverhead Police Department, Riverhead Fire Department, Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, and 106 Rescue Wing New York Air National Guard will be on site to offer park guests a behind the scenes look at life as a first responder. Guests can sit in a fire truck, check out a patrol car, grab fun photos and interact with these local heroes to learn more about working in these important public safety positions. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.