Star Lanes Polaris named AAMA FEC of the Year, continuing a legacy of excellence among TrainerTainment clients

FORT WORTH, Texas — TrainerTainment, a division of The GrowthPro Group, proudly announces that coaching client Star Lanes Polaris has been named FEC of the Year by the American Amusement Machine Association.

Recognized at Amusement Expo International, this award honors top-performing family entertainment centers that set the standard in guest experience, operational excellence, revenue growth, and innovation.

Star Lanes Polaris stands out as a high-performing entertainment destination, consistently delivering elevated guest experiences while building a strong internal culture focused on accountability, leadership, and continuous improvement.

“Working alongside the team at Star Lanes Polaris, it is clear that their unwavering commitment to honesty, integrity, and their role as true guardians of the guest journey have been foundational to earning this distinguished recognition,” said Genevieve Sullivan, Coach at TrainerTainment. “From top to bottom, the organization is dedicated to delivering a best-in-class family entertainment experience while continually challenging themselves to think bigger and better through relentless innovation. This achievement marks an exciting milestone, but it is only the beginning as they maintain their forward motion in creating a truly star class experience for every guest.”

This recognition adds to a powerful pattern: TrainerTainment clients consistently rise to the top of the industry. Over the years, multiple clients have earned prestigious awards, including IAAPA Brass Ring honors and repeat top-FEC recognitions—proof that strong systems, consistent training, and disciplined execution produce real results.

From Scene75 to Cinergy Entertainment, Jake’s Unlimited, Big Thrill Factory, and Wild Island Coconut Bowl, TrainerTainment clients have repeatedly been recognized as industry leaders—demonstrating that growth is not accidental, it is built.

TrainerTainment continues to help entertainment and hospitality businesses increase revenue, strengthen leadership, and create standout guest experiences through practical, results-driven coaching.