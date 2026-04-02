Wonderland opens for a new era of fun this Friday, April 3

AMARILLO, Texas — Wonderland Amusement Park is set to kick off its highly anticipated 2026 season this Friday, April 3, marking the beginning of its 75th year of family fun in the Texas Panhandle. The park will officially celebrate its reopening with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in partnership with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Recently acquired by 360 Parks of Amarillo in January, Wonderland has undergone a significant transformation in preparation for the new season. Over the past three months, extensive improvements have been made throughout the park, including getting rides fully operational, overhauling food and beverage offerings, remodeling restrooms, installing new signage, upgrading infrastructure, and enhancing the park’s overall appearance.

“We are incredibly excited to reopen Wonderland for its 75th season,” said Jimmy Holmes, CEO of 360 Parks. “Families have been creating memories here for generations, and we are honored to take the reins and usher in a New Era of FUN. We’ve accomplished a tremendous amount in a short time, and this is just the beginning. Guests will continue to see improvements and new experiences rolled out throughout the season.”

The 2026 season will introduce a lineup of exciting events, including Foam Parties scheduled throughout the summer, with additional special events to be announced soon.

In addition to the park’s physical enhancements, Wonderland is simplifying its pricing structure by including all rides with admission—making it easier than ever for families to enjoy everything the park has to offer. Guests who purchase tickets online will also receive $5 in bonus spending money to use inside the park.

For those looking to maximize their summer fun, Wonderland is offering a limited-time Season Pass for just $59.99, which includes unlimited visits all season long.

Wonderland continues its legacy as a destination where families come together to create lasting memories—now refreshed and ready for a new generation of guests.

For more information on attractions, group deals, birthday parties, park hours, and to purchase tickets or Season Passes, visit www.WonderlandPark.com.