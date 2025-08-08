Adventureland Resort most eventful season yet continues with new entertainment & beloved favorites

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Resort, The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills, is gearing up for even more entertainment debuting for its 2025 season. This August, families are in for a treat as the park begins Neighbor Days in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions, brings back beloved Drone Shows, and the return of the park’s annual Oktoberfest. The 2025 Season will close out with Iowa’s Largest Halloween Event, Phantom Fall Fest.

The rest of the summer season of events kicks off on August 2 with the debut of Adventureland’s first-ever Neighbor Days. The brand-new event offers families unique opportunities to meet characters from the beloved PBS KIDS shows Donkey Hodie, Alma’s Way and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood daily August 2 through August 22. Neighbor Days at the park will offer kid-centric unique entertainment and engaging meet & greets. Details include:

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (August 2-8 ): Everyone’s invited to be a part of the fun with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, including the chance to meet and greet Danieland friends;

): Everyone’s invited to be a part of the fun with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, including the chance to meet and greet Danieland friends; Donkey Hodie (August 9-15): The whole family is invited to take a trip to Someplace Else with a scavenger hunt throughout the park, meet and greets and dance parties with the lovable and spirited Donkey Hodie all whimsical weekend long; and

The whole family is invited to take a trip to Someplace Else with a scavenger hunt throughout the park, meet and greets and dance parties with the lovable and spirited Donkey Hodie all whimsical weekend long; and Alma’s Way (August 16-22): It’s Alma’s Way all weekend long as guests can meet and greet with Alma and enjoy immersive arts and crafts activities.

Family fun continues throughout August with the return of Iowa’s Best Drone Shows. On Friday, August 15, Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17 more than 300 drones will take to the night sky above the park’s Boulevard. Park-goers can expect to see stunning designs like Space Shot, Monster, and Bernie Bernard all designed exclusively for the park in addition to several others during the 20-minute drone shows. Each show will begin nightly just after 9 p.m.

The season continues with the 11th rendition of the popular 21-plus event Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 13. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best lederhosen and raise a stein as one of Iowa’s most beloved fall traditions takes place from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Featuring local bands, plenty of brews, games galore, and the park’s most popular rides, this year’s Oktoberfest is sure to be one for the memory books.

Then, on Saturday, September 20 the phantom takes screams to the extreme as Phantom Fall Fest, Iowa’s Largest Halloween Event, creeps out of the shadows for six weekends through October. This season, those brave enough to enter the park after 6 p.m. will experience four scare zones and five haunted houses, including the debut of the park’s newest and most terrifying haunt to date.

To get the most out of the rest of the 2025 season, guests can purchase a 2026 Season Pass now and get ’25 FREE. Select Season Passes include access to Oktoberfest, free friend tickets, free parking and more. 2026 Adventureland Season Passes are on sale now and guests can save up to $70.