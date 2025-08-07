Dutch Wonderland welcomes more than 150 Santas to the park

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland,The World’s Best Family Park, is celebrating all that is merry and bright this September as the annual Santa Gathering takes over the kingdom. On Saturday, September 6, more than 150 Santas will take over Dutch Wonderland for one day of festive holiday fun.

Season Passholders are invited to celebrate the day earlier than everyone else as the park gates open at 9 a.m. for an early passholder ride time with the Santas. The gates swing open for everyone beginning at 10 a.m. Visitors can expect to hop on rides with Santa, take photos, enjoy meet and greets throughout the park, and more. The Aqua Stadium is the place to be as the Santas join for Open Dive. Foam parties will also take place throughout the day near Market Square. Park-goers are also encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy in donation for Toys for Tots. For each toy donated, guests will receive one free child’s single day ticket to Dutch Winter Wonderland.

“The Santa Gathering has turned into a tradition here at Dutch Wonderland,” said general manager, Megan Hartman. “Our team loves bringing the festive fun of the holiday season to families visiting the park during the summer season. This special day also helps our team get ready to bring holiday cheer back to the park for our annual Dutch Winter Wonderland event.”

Families are also invited to splash the day away in Duke’s Lagoon for even more days in the sun. The water park will remain open past Labor Day Weekend for the first time ever, rounding out the park’s summer season on Sunday, September 7.Then, on Saturday, September 13, spooky family-friendly fun debuts at the kingdom with the return of Happy Hauntings. Featuring a nighttime dive show, Halloween puppet show, trick-or-treat trail, and more than 20 rides and attractions, Happy Hauntings will offer festive fall fun that’s fit for everyone. The beloved Halloween event will run on select days from September 13 through October 26.

Dutch Wonderland will close out the year with the merrier than ever Dutch Winter Wonderland. The holiday event will include more than one million lights, spectacular light shows, festive food and drink options, and meet and greets with the big man in red. The award-winning family-friendly holiday event will reopen the kingdom gates on Saturday, November 15.

To get the most out of the park’s season, visitors can purchase a 2026 Season Pass now and get the rest of the 2025 season free plus all of next year. Select Season Passes are on sale now for up to $60 off and include unique perks like free parking, in-park discounts, free Bring-a-Friend tickets, early ride time and more.