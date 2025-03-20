Dollywood named to USA Today Top Workplaces 2025

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts has added another employment-related award to its list of recent honors by being named a 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces award winner. Dollywood made the list of organizations with more than 2,500 employees.

Millions of employees were surveyed to recognize the top organizations across 65 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. This award celebrates organizations that have built great workplace cultures with more than 150 employees. The winners of the Top Workplaces USA list were chosen based on employee feedback gathered through a 25-question survey.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties are nationally recognized and growing at a tremendous pace. Awards like the Top Workplaces recognition reinforce the brand’s strong reputation for top-notch customer service, an attribute that attracts top talent and further contributes to the company’s thriving culture.

“The awards we’ve received during the last several years really are humbling,” said Susan Loveday, Dollywood Vice President of Human Resources. “We take pride in our host culture, and we seek to provide our team with great benefits that show our appreciation for the work they do to make Dollywood the most unique and welcoming theme park experience in the entire world. When you consider that the results of this recognition are derived from the survey results of our own hosts, it illustrates their belief in our host culture and their pride in the place they work.”

Energage, an organization dedicated to building top workplaces, administers the survey.

Earlier this year, Dollywood was the second-highest ranked travel company on the Forbes’ list of America’s Best Midsize Employers. Dollywood was the only theme park company on the Forbes list as well. Earlier this month, Dollywood also received a spot on Newsweek’s Best Workplaces for Women award, one of only three theme park companies on the list.

Dollywood’s award-winning host experience translates directly to the guest experience. Forbes ranked Dollywood Parks & Resorts in the top 1% (No. 27) of more than 3,000 US brands rated for exemplary customer service for 2024, and late last year, Dollywood was named by Newsweek as America’s Best Customer Service for theme parks in 2025.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including 100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U. program, access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, and complimentaryDollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Hosts are provided a free lunch every working shift and also take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program, which provides free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at an Upwards-affiliated provider. Numerous opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.