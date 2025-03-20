The Embed Ecosystem: marking a new era in the tech that powers the family entertainment industry

DALLAS, Texas — Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is set to introduce breakthrough innovation updates to its integrated hardware and software solutions at Amusement Expo International in Las Vegas, NV from 19 to 20 March.

Like Embed’s award-winning Mobile Wallet virtual game card innovation — still the only Apple and Google-certified FEC solution since its launch in 2019 — this is another inspiring example of how a single product can change an entire industry and pave the way for the future.

“Guests, experiences, staff, operations, bookings, payments, sales, reports—the integration of these tech components is critical to the success of an FEC. The EMBED ECOSYSTEM is designed to redefine and elevate the way these interact and integrate with each other, enabling and empowering operators to create the ultimate cashless, cloud-based system that exceeds their business needs for a seamless guest experience,” shares Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. True to its commitment of pioneering innovation with visionary product development, Embed marks the beginning of a revolutionary breakthrough in integrated cashless payment systems. “It’s the new era of the Embed Ecosystem,” says Sara Paz (CMO and Chief Growth Officer). “We’re setting a new standard in the industry with fresh and meaningful updates to our system, modified for hyper-customization and deeper integrations. With the rise of the API, the Embed Ecosystem is the paradigm shift that begins the consumer experience revolution, where we enable operators to create experiences they want with greater customization and flexibility.”

With customer-centric design and functionality in mind, the Embed Ecosystem highlights the company’s innovative product development and design, and dominance in the FEC tech category.

“This undoubtedly marks a shift in the industry, highlighting the results of strategic relationships with global tech giants. Our partnership with Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services for our solutions, along with FEC leaders like Dave & Buster’s, Timezone, and Fun Station puts us in a position to disrupt the disparate digital systems plugging into hardware, which is the current industry norm,” explains Andy Welsh (CTO). “Now, operators can have it all without needing to plug it all. They can connect it all to sync it all—and with today’s consumer demands and global business trends, that’s more like it.”

This reshapes the consumer journey: instead of sending customers back to a sales counter or kiosk to transact, operators can now have roving FEC staff with Surface Pro tablets that run Embed’s payment processing mechanism SALES; the POS can now be anywhere the guest is. Such tech is already battle- tested outside the FEC industry and will soon be available to members of the Embed family.

Embed conducted a pilot test of the latest innovation updates with some customers, starting with updates to TOOLKIT’s POS component SALES. Guy Mack, Director of Technology at Alley Cats Entertainment comments on the new benefits of the Embed Ecosystem: “I was both excited and honoured to be selected for the test group. I believe it strengthens the positive relationship between our businesses and, as a technology enthusiast, I appreciate being involved in the development of new innovations. The impact of the [Embed Ecosystem] really changes our day-to-day operations in interacting with our guests.”

BOOKINGS, the end-to-end online reservation platform for FEC events, is now powered up with an in- venue booking capability. Operators can now bring in the bookings and start accepting in-venue reservations for experiences and attractions with the latest BOOKING and KIOSK+ integration. “This will get guests to enjoy other FEC offerings like arcades or F&B while they wait for their slot instead of queueing at activities like bumper cars, darts, escape rooms, and bowling,” says Michael Lopez (CXO and NASA region General Manager).

Aside from this integration, the KIOSK+ update includes:

A full screen, FULLER experience. Operators can showcase experiences and offers on full display in its 27-inch LCD touchscreen—the sleekest layout yet. Easy on the eyes, easier to show price and prize.

UI you’ll love. Embed customers can show their true colours with every touchpoint by taking

the customisable API to re-theme their KIOSK+ and match their FEC brand vibes.

Play your cards right. KIOSK+ can now be used to offer multiple game cards purchased with different reload values in a single transaction.

Unified POS. KIOSK+ and SALES POS give operators real-time, cloud-based sync of transactions for real-time business visibility.

“The aim is to empower FECs to create new ways to connect with customers by creating the experiences they want. The Embed Ecosystem is pioneering the smart cashless payments category. Your UI, your way. This is the smart FEC ecosystem with user-centric design and functionality,” explains Andy Welsh (CTO).

“This is another example of The Embed Difference: an ongoing commitment and promise of visionary product development and continuous innovation, focused on performance and design. This innovation solidifies Embed’s dominance in the category,” adds Renee Welsh (CEO).

“This is truly a testament to the power of Embed’s tech leadership, innovative product development, and a deep understanding of global market dynamics and consumer desires,” concludes Sara Paz (CMO & Growth Officer).