Dollywood’s Harvest Festival artist spotlight: Triumphant Quartet

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Displaying rich and bold hues, the trees covering the hillside surrounding Dollywood turn orange, red and yellow. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival Presented by Humana (now– Oct. 27) welcomes a number of guest-favorite artists during the Harvest Festival including Southern gospel quartet and East Tennessee natives, Triumphant Quartet (Sept. 15-19).

The quartet has been performing together for more than 20 years and is entering its third decade of ministry. One way these four talented singers–David Sutton, Clayton Inman, Sean Barber and Eric Bennett–have deepened their connection with the local community is by contributing to the establishment of Connect Church. Performing at Dollywood allows the group to bring their music to an even wider audience.

“Singing at Dollywood has always been a favorite because of how excited the audience is to be there,” said Bennett, Triumphant’s bass singer. “Everyone seems to be in a good mood and very receptive to the music.”

Sutton, Triumphant’s tenor singer, says that Dollywood is one of the group’s favorite venues to perform at each year because they get to experience the park’s new and returning adornments.

“I absolutely love going each year during the Harvest Festival and seeing the incredible landscaping and decorations throughout the park,” said Sutton, “I always think it can’t get any better, but every year gets better.”

Triumphant is among the many artists performing during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, which delights guests with more than 700 individual performances. Other artists include Sidewalk Prophets, Emily Ann Roberts, Daily & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Grascals, Keith Anderson and The Original Coalminers featuring Emily Portman’s Always Loretta.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival offers more than just live music. During the day, guests can enjoy harvest-themed culinary creations and picture-perfect photo ops with more than 12,000 pumpkins throughout the park. By night, the pumpkins come to life, thanks to the park’s award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Dollywood theme park is open daily from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. during the Harvest Festival.