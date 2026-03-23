Universal Orlando unveils new details about this year’s highly anticipated 35th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO — This fall, Universal Orlando Resort marks a major milestone as Halloween Horror Nights, the World’s Premier Halloween Event, returns for its 35th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of horror and unleashing terrifying, immersive experiences that continue to redefine Halloween entertainment.

Today, the destination reveals the “Infernal Carnival of Nightmares” as the theme for this year’s event, transforming Universal Studios Florida into a decrepit, fear‑fueled carnival featuring a sinister new slate of haunted houses, scare zones and outrageous entertainment inspired by elements from Halloween Horror Nights’ history plus some of the biggest names in horror. And the ringmasters of this year’s event will be none other than Jack the Clown – arguably the most notorious Halloween Horror Nights icon in history – and his legendary rival, Dr. Oddfellow. Halloween Horror Nights 35 will mark the first time that these nemeses join forces to wreak havoc amongst guests…after all – a fear divided is a fear diluted…

Universal Orlando has also revealed that one of the original haunted houses at this year’s event will bring guests face-to-face with the icons themselves. In “Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control,” the long‑standing conflict between Jack and Oddfellow comes to life for the first time as guests journey into the unsettling origins of the two adversaries’ undying rivalry. As chaos and control collide, the two Icons battle for dominance until they ultimately discover that the only way to obtain the power they seek is not to fight each other – but to join forces instead.

Plus, starting today, guests can showcase their excitement with a few items from the Halloween Horror Nights 2026 merchandise collection featuring Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow that are on sale now. Guests can shop the new apparel and more at select retail locations in Universal Studios Florida or online at shopUniversal.com .