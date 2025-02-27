Semnox Wins Innovation Award at Rimini Amusement Show

RIMINI, Italy — Semnox Solutions has been honored with the ENADA Primavera Innovation District Award for Best Innovative Product at the Rimini Amusement Show. The award recognizes Semnox’s Radian Smart Wristband, an innovative RFID-based solution designed to enhance time-based access management in entertainment venues.

This marks the second major accolade for the Radian wristband, following its recognition at the IAAPI National Awards for Excellence in 2024. The product has also been awarded a U.S. patent, reinforcing its position as a pioneering solution in the amusement industry.

“We are happy to receive the prestigious Innovation Award for our Radian Smart Wristband,” says Vinayaka Kamath, Business Head for UK and Europe for Semnox. “This recognition is a testament to our relentless commitment and hard work towards innovation.”

Kamath continues, “Over the past 17 years, we have continuously introduced award-winning products that have positively impacted our industry, and the Radian Smart Wristband is one of the many innovations that exemplify this vision. We remain dedicated to pushing boundaries and delivering solutions”.

The Radian Smart Wristband is a rechargeable, RFID-based wearable that automates check-in/check-out, eliminating manual tracking and reducing staffing costs. As a sustainable alternative to paper wristbands, it enhances efficiency while supporting eco-friendly operations.

Featuring customizable LED patterns, haptic alerts, and RFID technology, Radian keeps guests informed with vibration and color-coded notifications. As time runs out, it shifts to flashing red and long vibrations, ensuring a smooth check-out process.

Beyond time tracking, Radian integrates with RFID readers and locks, offering seamless venue access control with wireless connectivity across large facilities. With its patented innovation and global adoption, Radian is setting a new standard in time-based attraction management.