IATP Partners with Roller as preferred POS provider for new parks, offering exclusive discount for members

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The International Adventure and Trampoline Park Association (IATP) is pleased to announce a new partnership with ROLLER, naming it as the preferred point-of-sale (POS) provider for IATP members. Through this collaboration, parks that choose to adopt ROLLER’s cutting-edge POS system will receive an exclusive, heavily discounted rate during their first year of IATP membership, making it easier than ever to access member benefits.

“We’re honored to be named the preferred POS provider for IATP members,” said Greg Spittle, VP of Partnerships at ROLLER. “We look forward to working with IATP parks to improve their operations and enhance the guest experience with our innovative POS solutions.”

ROLLER is recognized for its intuitive interface, powerful features, and adaptability to the unique needs of trampoline parks. While parks have the freedom to choose their POS solution, those opting for ROLLER as their preferred provider will benefit from the added perks of this exclusive partnership, including a significant discount available through IATP’s membership.

Key Benefits for IATP Members:

Exclusive Discount: New IATP members who choose ROLLER as their POS provider will receive an exclusive discount for their first year of service, providing access to top-tier technology. Enhanced Guest Experience: By implementing ROLLER’s comprehensive POS system, parks can offer smoother check-ins, seamless party bookings, and improved customer tracking—all of which contribute to a better overall guest experience. Ongoing Education & Best Practices: IATP members will gain access to annual webinars led by the ROLLER team, focusing on enhancing the guest experience, along with featured spotlights in our newsletter highlighting best practices.

“We’re excited to offer our members the flexibility to choose the POS solution that best fits their needs, and we’re thrilled to partner with ROLLER to provide an exclusive discount for those who

choose their system,” said Grady Hinchman, IATP Board Member. “This partnership is a win-win, offering new parks a high-quality POS system with the added benefit of cost savings, all while supporting their long-term success.”

ROLLER is also excited to offer a Smooth Operator Workshop exclusively for ROLLER customers during the IATP Annual Conference at Harrah’s Ak-Chin in Maricopa, AZ. This hands-on session will take place on Monday, September 8, starting at 9 AM, and is designed to help users streamline operations, boost efficiency, and get the most out of their ROLLER tools. Space is limited! If you’re interested in attending, please register here: https://www.roller.software/smooth-operator-az to reserve your spot. For more information about the partnership or to learn more about IATP membership and the exclusive ROLLER discount, please visit IATP’s website and ROLLER’s website.