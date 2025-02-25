Betson Imperial Parts & Service to showcase Javelin displays at Amusement Expo 2025

Betson Imperial Parts & Service will showcase Javelin Displays, a leading OEM manufacturer of high-performance monitors, touchscreen solutions, and components, at Amusement Expo 2025 on March 19th & 20th in Las Vegas, NV. The company will showcase its latest display technologies designed specifically for the arcade and amusement industry, offering manufacturers and operators enhanced visuals, durability, and interactive features that elevate the gaming experience.

As a trusted supplier of monitors for arcade cabinets, redemption games, gaming, vending, and kiosk applications, Javelin Monitors focuses on innovation, reliability, and customization. Attendees visiting Booth #1712 will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how Javelin’s cutting-edge monitors and responsive touchscreens can enhance their products and services.

“We are excited to bring Javelin’s latest display solutions to Amusement Expo 2025,” said Richard Zayas-Bazan – President at Betson Imperial Parts & Service. “Javelin Displays are engineered to meet the demanding needs of manufacturers and operators, providing exceptional image quality, durability, and seamless integration for an unparalleled user experience.”

Javelin Monitors offers a wide range of screen sizes, custom configurations, and advanced technology features, making them an ideal partner equipment manufacturers and location owners.