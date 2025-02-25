Experience Intercard’s award-winning IQ System created for unattended arcades

ST. LOUIS — At the 2025 Amusement Expo International March 19-20, Intercard will feature its award-winning iQ system of readers and kiosks that leverages QR codes, setting the new standard for unattended amusement center payment technology. iQ devices use built-in scanners to read customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This enables customers to use mobile devices or paper receipts instead of play cards to activate games, reducing costs for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.

Intercard received a Best New Product Award at IAAPA Expo 2024 for the innovative iQ system, which was recognized in the category of Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Facilities. The judges praised the iQ system as a “QR code reader for games allowing easy way to play. Can sell online or at kiosk on-site. Easy way to get to the fun.”

“With the iQ system, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, “all without the help of a center employee. That helps lower costs for operators, and iQ system customers have reported an ROI of as little as 90 days.”

Sherrod also invites booth visitors to meet Chris Barker, the newest member of the Intercard account team. “Chris has been in the amusement industry for 25 years and has experience in installing, operating and maintaining arcades for amusement and water parks, FECs and route operations,” says Sherrod. “Chris joins Intercard after a successful tenure as a district manager for industry leader Family Entertainment Group.”

Visit Intercard in Booth #1027 at the Amusement Expo. To schedule a demo of the iQ system and other industry-leading Intercard products during the show please contact Rob Geiger, North American sales manager at [email protected]