Subscribe
Digital Issue

Lake Compounce hosts Toy Drive during Holiday Lights

‘Tis the season to be merry and bright at Lake Compounce Holiday Lights. In partnership with Pepsi, Lake Compounce will be hosting a Stuff-the-Pepsi Truck event on December 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. Park-goers are encouraged to bring one unwrapped toy to help stuff the truck benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol and Southington Community Services.   

Holiday Lights will run Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. (except today), Saturdays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. through December 28.  

Those looking to visit during the holiday season and throughout 2026 can save up to $70 on a 2026 Season Pass now and get unlimited admission to Holiday Lights 2025 with all Season Passes during the park’s Cyber Week Sale.