Fun Spot America Atlanta to open new “Hook & Slice” ride this Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. — Fun Spot America Theme Parks is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the new Hook & Slice ride at Fun Spot America Atlanta in Fayetteville, Georgia this Saturday, February 1. The exciting new attraction, a Mini Reverse Time ride by SBF-Visa Group, delivers high-energy fun and heart-pounding excitement for guests of all ages.

“Bringing Hook & Slice to Atlanta is part of our commitment to continually enhance the guest experience,” said John Arie Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America. “Hook & Slice is a fantastic addition to our Atlanta park, and we can’t wait to see the smiles of our guests as they laugh and create memories together.”

The golf-themed Hook & Slice ride combines spins and twists with high-flying action. Guests will soar as the ride rotates in both clockwise and counterclockwise directions, as its mechanical arm elevates the excitement to new heights. “It’s the perfect mix of adrenaline and fun for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned thrill-seeker or just along for the ride,” Arie continued.

The addition of Hook & Slice is par for the course of Fun Spot America’s mission to bring fresh, exciting attractions to its parks while creating lasting memories for guests. Last fall Fun Spot announced it would open five new attractions across its three parks in 2025 and Hook & Slice is the first to debut. Fun Spot America Atlanta’s Season Passholders can experience unlimited access to ride Hook & Slice, the incredible ArieForce One roller coaster and the rest of the park’s rides and attractions, as well as enjoy access to Fun Spot America’s parks in Kissimmee and Orlando, Florida. Fun Spot’s Season Passes are always valid at all three parks, providing unbeatable value and HUGE fun for everyone.