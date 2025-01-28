February 2025 issue
The FEBRUARY 2025 issue includes:
- More rides, increased numbers expected at 2025 IISF Trade Show
- New Netherlands’ indoor theme park Bommelwereld underway
- OABA to be on hand with activities during IISF trade show week
- Universal Studios to retire Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit after 15 years
- Kentucky Kingdom announces new land, family-themed rides
- EnterTrainment Junction closes permanently, displays will live on
- Good weather yields excellent attendance at Greater Gulf State Fair
- Wall of Death continues to shift midway spectacle into thrilling gear
- 2024 edition of Pensacola Interstate Fair one its best attended
- Carnival industry’s fairer side shines brighter than any midway
- Cannon Beach: Surf lagoon, adventure park proposed for North Texas
- Original Kalahari Resorts location sets expansion
- RWS sustains its growth with new offices in Shanghai, Orlando
- Success continues for annual IAFE convention and trade show
- The Gravity Group acquires new facility to accommodate growth
- Woman of Influence: Molly Piveral, Fivestone Studios
- Education, connection lead to successful AIMS safety seminar
- VLocker just one part of Brundage Mountain Resort’s 10-year plan
- Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park continues progress
- Baynum Solutions updates perspective, widens offerings “Beyond The Brush” … and much more!