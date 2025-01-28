February 2025 issue

By | January 28, 2025

The FEBRUARY 2025 issue includes:

  • More rides, increased numbers expected at 2025 IISF Trade Show
  • New Netherlands’ indoor theme park Bommelwereld underway
  • OABA to be on hand with activities during IISF trade show week
  • Universal Studios to retire Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit after 15 years
  • Kentucky Kingdom announces new land, family-themed rides
  • EnterTrainment Junction closes permanently, displays will live on
  • Good weather yields excellent attendance at Greater Gulf State Fair
  • Wall of Death continues to shift midway spectacle into thrilling gear
  • 2024 edition of Pensacola Interstate Fair one its best attended
  • Carnival industry’s fairer side shines brighter than any midway
  • Cannon Beach: Surf lagoon, adventure park proposed for North Texas
  • Original Kalahari Resorts location sets expansion
  • RWS sustains its growth with new offices in Shanghai, Orlando
  • Success continues for annual IAFE convention and trade show
  • The Gravity Group acquires new facility to accommodate growth
  • Woman of Influence: Molly Piveral, Fivestone Studios
  • Education, connection lead to successful AIMS safety seminar
  • VLocker just one part of Brundage Mountain Resort’s 10-year plan
  • Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park continues progress
  • Baynum Solutions updates perspective, widens offerings “Beyond The Brush” … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!