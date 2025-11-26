The Wainwright family acquires Thundering Surf Water Park, expanding their Beach Haven legacy

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — The Wainwright Family, proud owners of Fantasy Island Amusement Park, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Thundering Surf Water Park from the Mesanko Family, ushering in a new chapter for two of Beach Haven’s most beloved family-owned destinations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thundering Surf Water Park and Adventure Golf into our family of businesses,” said Brian Wainwright, CEO of Fantasy Island Amusement Park. “Our family has been guests of Thundering Surf for generations — it’s a place filled with laughter, joy, and lifelong memories. We’re deeply honored to continue its incredible legacy and carry forward the vision Chris and Julie have so lovingly built.”

A treasured landmark since 1977, Thundering Surf has been at the heart of Beach Haven’s summer fun for nearly five decades. What began with four concrete slides has grown into a premier waterpark featuring six giant waterslides, the Lazy Crazy River, a dedicated toddler area, the FlowRider surf simulator, and Thundering Surf Adventure Golf.

The 2026 season will mark Thundering Surf’s 50th season, a milestone the Wainwrights are eager to celebrate alongside the Mesanko Family and generations of loyal guests.

“Fifty seasons is an extraordinary achievement,” added Wainwright. “Chris and Julie have created something truly special — a place where families return year after year to share experiences that define their summers. We’re honored to celebrate this milestone with them and ensure Thundering Surf continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Chris and Julie Mesanko, who have owned and operated Thundering Surf for the past 37 years, will remain part of the team as the park transitions under new ownership.

“Over the past 49 years, our dedication has been to the generations of families who have visited Thundering Surf and to provide a safe, clean, and family oriented environment for them to create long lasting memories,” said Chris Mesanko, Co-Founder of Thundering Surf Water Park. “Our guests have become family to us, and we hold a special place in our heart for each and every one. We are thrilled that the Wainwright family will continue our legacy, and we know they will take great care of Thundering Surf and our guests.”

Together, the Wainwright and Mesanko families represent the enduring spirit of Beach Haven — a community built on family, tradition, and shared joy. As these two local icons unite, guests can look forward to a continued commitment to quality, care, and unforgettable summer experiences.