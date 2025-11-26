Titanic all decked out for Christmas and honored with USA Today 10Best nomination

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As the holiday season unfolds, the spirit of an Edwardian Christmas has arrived at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, located in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. The Titanic’s captain and crew invite guests to an experience like no other – filled with timeless beauty, festive holiday splendor and heartfelt tributes to the passengers and crew of the RMS Titanic.

In addition to being decked out for the holiday season the Titanic Museum Attraction has been nominated with a prestigious USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Award nomination in the Best New Attraction category for its newest special exhibit, the Multimillion Dollar Movie Gallery. This area features the actual ornate wooden panel where characters Jack and Rose said their final goodbyes in the 1997 film and is currently on display in Pigeon Forge with a variety of other memorabilia from the Academy Award winning film. Visitors are encouraged to see the Movie Gallery soon, as the exhibit will be moving to the Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson, Missouri early next year. This nomination is a wonderful send-off, recognizing its success during its time in Tennessee.

Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day, per device; vote at What is the Best New Attraction for 2026? (10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-new-attraction/) Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which includes a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and more. The USA Today contest, which is now live, runs through Monday, Dec. 11 at 11:59 a.m. Eastern Time. Winners will be announced Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 at noon.

“The Titanic Museum Attraction ushers in the holiday season with a touch of authentic Edwardian charm both inside and out,” said Cole DeBerry, General Manager. “Every light in the garland is placed with the understanding that we are, in a sense, giving the ship and her passengers the beautiful holiday they never had the opportunity to experience. We are preserving history while celebrating what could have been, keeping the memory of the passengers and crew alive for future generations.”

Guests will be immersed in the holiday spirit, experiencing a breathtaking Edwardian-style Christmas that pays homage to the luxurious era in which the Titanic sailed. Visitors are welcome to pay tribute to their assigned passenger with a heartfelt ornament that will hang on a special tree inside the museum. Guests are welcome to play a 1900s piano and walk an exact replica of the Grand Staircase, all while being surrounded by the spirit and elegance of the holiday season.

Additionally, guests will want to see a unique artifact that joined the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge this summer: the pocket watch owned by Isador Strauss, co-owner of Macy’s department store, that was recovered with Isador’s body. This item, rich with historical significance, was purchased at auction in the United Kingdom at the world’s leading Titanic memorabilia auctioneers Henry Aldridge and Son, where it sold for $2.3 million on Saturday, Nov. 22. There is no information on how long the new owners will allow the pocket watch to remain, so those interested in viewing the century-old artifact should visit during the holidays to see it.

“Every day, the lives of the men, women and children who sailed on RMS Titanic’s maiden voyage in 1912 are honored and remembered by our crew,” DeBerry said. “During the special holiday season, those who make the Titanic Museum Attraction part of their holiday plans while in Pigeon Forge will be able to experience what it was like to be aboard this great ship and how it might have looked had there been a Christmas voyage in 1912.”