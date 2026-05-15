The thrills are back: Adventureland opens this Saturday May 16

ALTOONA, Iowa — Fun filled days begin this Saturday, May 16 as the Adventureland gates swing open for the 2026 season at 10 a.m. This year, visitors can expect a full lineup of thrills, new events, new food and beverage offerings, and a season that salutes members of the military in honor of America’s 250 birthday.

Adventureland’s Season of Salutes will begin on Saturday, May 30 in partnership with the Iowa National Guard. The park will host a salute to service ceremony near the 100th freedom rock where guests will hear remarks from Adventureland’s General Manager, the national anthem performed by the 34th Army Band, a presentation of colors from the Iowa National Guard Color Guard, and more. In addition to the ceremony, all Iowa National Guard members and military veterans will receive free admission to the park. Adventureland’s Season of Salutes will continue on Saturday, July 4 with a spectacular Fireworks show.

In addition to a full season of salutes, The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills promises to offer a season the whole family can enjoy. New for 2026, guests can expect:

NEW! Stunt Shows – This June, two all-new shows take over the midways. The Paul BunyanLumberjack Show will run every day from June 1 through June 14 as a crew of larger-than-life lumberjacks brings big laughs and even bigger skills to Adventureland. Then, from June 17 through June 30, the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show features a cast of incredible, adopted canine stars and their world-class trainers as four-legged performers wow guests with jaw-dropping tricks, high-energy stunts, and plenty of tail-wagging moments.

– This June, two all-new shows take over the midways. The Paul BunyanLumberjack Show will run every day from June 1 through June 14 as a crew of larger-than-life lumberjacks brings big laughs and even bigger skills to Adventureland. Then, from June 17 through June 30, the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show features a cast of incredible, adopted canine stars and their world-class trainers as four-legged performers wow guests with jaw-dropping tricks, high-energy stunts, and plenty of tail-wagging moments. NEW! Neon Nights – Taking over Adventure Bay for 12 nights in July and August, the all-new electric party under the stars will run Friday and Saturday evenings. The family friendly event will feature music, unique lighting, tasty food and beverage offerings, and rides on select water park attractions like Hyperlight, Bermuda Quadrangler, Reef Racers, and more.

– Taking over Adventure Bay for 12 nights in July and August, the all-new electric party under the stars will run Friday and Saturday evenings. The family friendly event will feature music, unique lighting, tasty food and beverage offerings, and rides on select water park attractions like Hyperlight, Bermuda Quadrangler, Reef Racers, and more. NEW! Food & Beverage Offerings –This season it’s all about raising the guest experience through thrills and food at Adventureland. Beginning on Opening Day, hungry guests will be delighted by an all-new menu offering healthy options and toasted sub sandwiches at Sam’s Saloon.

“There’s nothing like Opening Day at Adventureland,” said General Manager Mike Lusky. “From the moment our gates open on May 16, families can expect a season packed with thrills, unforgettable entertainment, and meaningful moments as we proudly salute our military heroes during America’s 250th birthday celebration.”

To celebrate Opening Weekend, guests can now save up to $50 on Season Passes. Select passes include access to the all-new Neon Nights, events all season long, and additional perks like free friend tickets, free parking, in-park discounts, and more.