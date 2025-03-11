Six Flags New England unveils historic food & beverage investment with first Executive Chef

AGAWAM, Mass. — Celebrating its 25th anniversary as Six Flags, Six Flags New England is making its largest culinary investment in park history. One key initiative includes naming Josh Streeter as the park’s first executive chef.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Josh Streeter to the Six Flags New England family. His exceptional talent and innovative approach to culinary arts will elevate our entire food and beverage experience,” said Park President Peter Carmichael. “We can’t wait for our guests to taste the difference – from enhancing park favorites to exciting, new additions.”

Streeter is a western Massachusetts native, originally from Florence, and has an extensive culinary background. Streeter moved from western Massachusetts to San Franscico, Ca. to further his career. Shortly after arriving he began working on a team that earned two Michelin stars. Subsequently, he taught culinary school, became head chef of a variety of kitchens including universities, hospitals, retirement communities, bakeries and most recently MGM Springfield. Streeter says those experiences make him well versed in creating high quality food for all ages.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Six Flags New England team and bring fresh, new flavors to the park,” Chef Streeter said. “It’s a great chance to get creative and offer guests something delicious. I can’t wait for everyone to try the new dishes and enjoy them alongside all the fun and excitement the park has to offer.”

Streeter is looking forward to enhancing several menus including Chop Six. He is introducing fresh, seasonal ingredients, traditional noodles, and will teach team members new cooking techniques that will elevate quality, taste, and presentation for guests.

In addition to Chef Streeter, Six Flags New England is reintroducing its flagship restaurant, Riverboat Café, after a total renovation. Guests will enjoy the new look of the dining area, additional seating and new kitchen equipment that will allow for new menu items and higher quality, fresh ingredients.

“We take great pride in offering our guests the best possible experiences,” Carmichael said. “The Riverboat Café is centrally located in the park, right next to our thrilling new coaster, Quantum Accelerator. We believe the renovation of the Riverboat Café perfectly complements the excitement of the coaster, adding a whole new dimension to our park that all guests can enjoy.”

Six Flags New England opens for the season April 5. Additional details can be found on its events page. Please note that all event dates and availability are subject to change. Guests are encouraged to check the official website or follow on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding special events and schedules.

For more information on the exciting 2025 season and Six Flags New England’s new coaster, Quantum Accelerator — New England’s first dual-launch, family-friendly straddle coaster launching summer 2025— visit sixflags.com/newengland.