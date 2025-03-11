Lake Compounce hiring more than 1,000 employees for 2025 season

BRISTOL, Conn. — America’s First Amusement Park, Lake Compounce is seeking more than 1,000 employees to join the park ahead the 2025 season. The park is currently hiring across all positions including Food and Beverage, Lifeguards, Rides, Guest Experience and more.

Team Members at Lake Compounce will enjoy several employee perks including pay rates up to $18, free tickets for friends and family, flexible schedules, on-site training and so much more. The park is also hiring for full-time positions across multiple departments including entertainment, maintenance, safety and retail, offering career opportunities for those looking to take the next step in the attractions industry.

“Our Team Members are at the heart of everything we do,” said Libby Dolman, People and Organization Director. “We’re committed to creating a workplace that is not only fun and engaging but also provides valuable experience, hands-on training, and competitive wages. Whether it’s a first job or a new adventure, there’s a place for everyone on our team.”

Team Members at Connecticut’s Most Thrilling Workplace can expect a job unlike anything else in the area. Lake Compounce has positions for everyone ranging from those 16 and up looking for their first summer job to retirees and everyone in between. The park’s flexible schedules, variety of positions available and orientation programs make it easy for new Team Members to join the team and gain valuable skill sets.

Lake Compounce will open the park gates for the 2025 season on Saturday, May 3 at 11 a.m. This year, visitors will be delighted by exciting new events and returning fan-favorites like Kids Fest, Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights. The historic Wildcat Roller Coaster, now smoother and more enjoyable, underwent the final year of a multi-year re-tracking project. The park’s other beloved wooden roller coaster, Boulder Dash has also seen significant investment in the off-season with the addition of nearly 300 feet of steel Titan Track.