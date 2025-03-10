Sea Life Park Hawai‘I invites guests into an immersive cultural experience as monthly Kapa demonstrations return for 2025

WAIMĀNALO — Explore an ancient art at Sea Life Park Hawai‘i with the return of monthly cultural demonstrations focused on the fabric of Hawaiʻi—kapa. Led by Native Hawaiian kapa practitioner Kumu Page Chang of Pūkoʻa Studios, these hands-on demonstrations honoring the traditional Hawaiian practice will teach kapa-making basics. Participants start the process of stripping and pounding the inner bark of the wauke (paper mulberry) tree and have the opportunity to create a piece of kapa that they can bring homefrom the activity. These cultural activities are offered free to guests with their paid park admission or annual pass.

“This special partnership allows us to host and share the Hawaiian culture within the ahupuaʻa of Waimānalo,” said Sea Life Park Hawai‘i General Manager, Steven Syas. “By offering an insight to this ancient practice we hope guests feel a sense of fascination and awe that they were able to partake in something so revered and important to the culture.” Kapa was an important part of everyday life with it commonly used to make clothing, skirts, blankets and cloaks or capes. It also was used in religious practices and gift-giving, especially beautifully decorated pieces.

Most of the plants used for the kapa demonstrations are grown within Waimānalo, and other locations on Oʻahu. Pūkoʻa Studios is known for their creation of kapa jewelry and artwork; the kapa and dyes are processed in Waimānalo before continuing on elsewhere in the creative process.

Kapa-making instruction takes place within Sea Life Park’s Kamani Grove, just behind the Hawaiian Reef habitat near the Keiki Playground. The following dates have been scheduled throughout 2025, with kapa demonstrations offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Thursday, March 20

Thursday, April 10

Thursday, May 22

Sunday, June 1 (Keiki Sunday Mālama Kai – World Reef Day)

Sunday, June 19

These kapa experiences are made possible through the generous support of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Center for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA). To learn more, visit https://www.sealifeparkhawaii.com/plan-your-visit/things-to-do/events.



Guests interested in participating in the kapa demonstration on June 1 also are invited to enjoy planned festivities surrounding a special park event entitled Keiki Sunday Mālama Kai – World Reef Day celebration. These signature Sea Life Park Hawai‘i events are designed to inspire a love of marine life and ocean conservation in young people, offering additional activities such as keiki hula performances, live music, complimentary face painting, photo booth fun including a free souvenir photo, arts and crafts, games and activities, educational booths and more.