Six Flags Over Texas introduces new chef and menu options for 2025

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas is introducing brand-new menus offering fresh ingredients, homemade dishes, healthy options and for the first-time, smoked-in-house meats with the help of the park’s first-ever executive chef. Internationally renowned chef Douwe Iedema brings more than 25 years of culinary mastery to elevate the dining experience for park guests.

A native of the Netherlands, Chef Iedema is a French cuisine-trained chef who has worked all over Europe including at a Michelin star restaurant and at the NATO headquarters in the Netherlands. He also owned a catering company, hosted a television cooking show and cooked for the Royal Dutch family. In this newly created role, Chef Iedema is shaping the food and beverage vision for the park, reimagining the quality, taste and presentation of the park’s food offerings to please all palates.

“I am delighted to bring my creativity and passion for food to Six Flags Over Texas,” Chef Iedema said. “My goal is to reimagine the food options at our park, so they rise to the level of the world-class roller coasters and immersive entertainment that our guests come to enjoy year after year.”

Chef Iedema has been busy crafting new menus for seven dining locations that showcase Texas’ most iconic food like smoked brisket and pork pastor tacos, plus regional favorites including New York-style pizza, fresh beignets and delicate crepes. The enhanced menus use new cooking techniques, local produce and U.S.-sourced beef and pork.

As part of the park’s food and beverage transformation, Six Flags Over Texas is unveiling two refreshed restaurants that feature updated interiors and exteriors enhanced by themed décor. These restaurants are also prioritizing efficiency and quality for an elevated guest experience.

JB’s BBQ – Upon entering the park, the smell of the smoked-in-house brisket, chicken and pulled pork will lead guests to the refurbished JB’s BBQ now offering delicious side dishes like smashed potatoes, mac & cheese, corn bread, healthy salads and peach cobbler.

Upon entering the park, the smell of the smoked-in-house brisket, chicken and pulled pork will lead guests to the refurbished JB’s BBQ now offering delicious side dishes like smashed potatoes, mac & cheese, corn bread, healthy salads and peach cobbler. All American Café – The most popular restaurant gets a major renovation to provide guests with more seating and shaded areas and an all-new menu that includes double-patty diner-style burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, Detroit-style pizza and milkshakes.

The most popular restaurant gets a major renovation to provide guests with more seating and shaded areas and an all-new menu that includes double-patty diner-style burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, Detroit-style pizza and milkshakes. Casa de las Banderas – Opens this summer with a brand-new menu of street tacos, freshly fried tri-color tortilla chips and elote.

– Opens this summer with a brand-new menu of street tacos, freshly fried tri-color tortilla chips and elote. La Cantina – Opens this spring with a new menu featuring Mexican tortas and traditional sides such as Spanish rice, pinto beans and cilantro lime crema.

– Opens this spring with a new menu featuring Mexican tortas and traditional sides such as Spanish rice, pinto beans and cilantro lime crema. Texas Tacos – All roads will lead to Texas Tacos where guests will find Dallas-style brisket and pork tacos, all made with fresh meat smoked in-house for the first time.

– All roads will lead to Texas Tacos where guests will find Dallas-style brisket and pork tacos, all made with fresh meat smoked in-house for the first time. Etiennes – Opens this summer to delight guests with fresh beignets dusted with powdered sugar, and sweet and savory crepes.

Opens this summer to delight guests with fresh beignets dusted with powdered sugar, and sweet and savory crepes. Primo’s – Totally reimagined pizza stop offers New York-style pizza made with a fresh pizza crust,plus tossed-to-order Caesar salad and a new selection of cannoli.

Six Flags Over Texas kicks off the 2025 season with Spring Break daily from March 13 to 23. Guests of all ages can explore the park’s enhanced dining options and enjoy nonstop fun with extended hours on selected days. For more information on the park’s new food offerings, Spring Break, to purchase tickets and much more, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas.