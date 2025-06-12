Sacoa Cashless System announces upcoming trade show appearances in Europe and North America

Sacoa, the global leader in cashless management solutions for the entertainment and leisure industries, is proud to announce its participation in two major upcoming events: INTERAZAR 2025, taking place from June 16 to 18 at IFEMA Madrid, Spain (Booth #E21), and the International Bowl Expo 2025, happening from June 29 to July 3 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington D.C. (Booth #817).

At both shows, visitors are invited to meet with Sacoa’s expert team and experience live demonstrations of the latest advancements in redemption technology. Highlights include the new Redemption Kiosk and the upgraded Redemption 2 software. These innovations are designed to streamline prize redemption, reduce counter queues, and enhance the customer experience, allowing players to redeem prizes and return to the game floor faster than ever before.

In addition to these innovations in redemption, Sacoa will present its range of self-service solutions, including the K4 and K5 kiosks and KwikPay, a mobile payment tool ideal for operators with smaller or route-based locations. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the future of cashless systems with Sacoa!