Kings Dominion unveils dramatically expanded and reimagined summer entertainment program

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion is redefining summer fun with a dramatically expanded and reimagined entertainment lineup for Summer 2026, turning live entertainment into a true centerpiece of the guest experience. From playful moments to awe‑inspiring spectacles, the park’s refreshed programming delivers something for every guest — from the first turnstile click until the final encore of the night.

Announced earlier this spring and thoughtfully refined through direct guest insights, leadership conversations and fan engagement, including a focus group with Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly and Kings Dominion Park Manager Jennifer Schofield, the revised lineup reflects a simple but powerful goal: deliver more of what guests love and elevate every visit with unforgettable moments.

“This summer, entertainment isn’t an add‑on — it’s embedded in the heartbeat of the park,” Schofield said. “This expanded lineup reflects our commitment to delivering the exceptional park experience our guests want and deserve.”

AN ENTERTAINMENT-FIRST EXPERIENCE

For Summer 2026, Kings Dominion comes alive with live entertainment woven into every corner of the park experience:

Live music daily

Roaming performers and immersive environments

High‑energy daytime fun and spectacular nighttime finales

Simple, joyful moments paired with cutting‑edge technology

“The result is an experience that moves seamlessly from day to night, appeals to all ages—and paired with world-class rides for the whole family—clearly sets a visit to Kings Dominion apart from any other family fun in the region,” said Kelly Daugherty, entertainment director for Six Flags.

NEW! Drone & Fireworks Spectacular: Ignite the Night – July 10 through Aug. 9

As night falls, Kings Dominion ignites the sky with a breathtaking drone and fireworks show, blending timeless pyrotechnics with next‑generation drone technology. Coordinated drone formations, precisely timed fireworks, and music‑driven storytelling combine into a seamless, cinematic spectacle — delivering a powerful emotional finale Friday through Sunday nights.

BACK BY DEMAND! Cirque Imagine – June 20 through Aug. 16

As guests step inside the Kings Dominion Theater, they’re transported to another world by Cirque Imagine, a breathtaking mainstage spectacular that fuses gravity‑defying acrobatics, powerful dance and immersive, theatrical storytelling.

Originally announced as Pandemonium: A Cirque Extravaganza, this production has been elevated into a fully realized theatrical experience. This visually rich production surrounds audiences with motion, emotion and artistry — delivering awe, wonder and unforgettable moments through soaring feats, deeply expressive choreography, stirring music and eye-popping spectacle.

NEW! Jungle X Percussion Show: Rhythm of the Wild – June 27 through Aug. 9

Deep in Jungle X‑pedition, a powerful, new outdoor percussion experience pulses with tribal beats and raw energy. This high‑impact, rhythmic performance connects sound, movement and environment — immersing guests in a wild, take‑over‑the‑midway moment that brings Jungle X to life throughout the day.

BACK BY DEMAND! Bandstand Stage: Music at the Crossroads of the Park

The beats are back on International Street as the Bandstand Stage once again sets the soundtrack to summer with two shows that keep the energy pumping from afternoon through evening.

Daytime Performances: Strike Up the Bandstand – June 27 through Aug. 9

During the day, a high‑energy five‑piece band featuring regional and local talent delivers two distinct sets. These performances invite guests to drop in, sing along and keep moving, creating an upbeat atmosphere that flows seamlessly with the park experience. Musical styles include pop & top 40, rock & classic rock, country, party anthems and nostalgic hits.

During the day, a high‑energy five‑piece band featuring regional and local talent delivers two distinct sets. These performances invite guests to drop in, sing along and keep moving, creating an upbeat atmosphere that flows seamlessly with the park experience. Musical styles include pop & top 40, rock & classic rock, country, party anthems and nostalgic hits. Nighttime Spectacular: Rock the Night – June 27 through Aug. 9

As night falls, the Bandstand Stage transforms into a larger‑than‑life production. The band expands into a full spectacle with live singers, dancers, drummers and acrobatic energy. With more than 20 performers on stage, the nighttime show brings elevated momentum, bold visuals and a festival‑style finale feel.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SUMMER ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Earlier this year, Kings Dominion revealed several major entertainment experiences already generating excitement — all of which play a key role in the park’s expanded Summer 2026 lineup.

NEW! Splash! Water Parade – June 27 through Aug. 9

Cooling off has never been more fun. The new Splash! Water Parade transforms Candy Apple Grove into a rolling water‑play party featuring whimsical floats and the energetic Wacky Water Works Company. With interactive spray effects, dancing performers and crowd participation, Splash! turns the hottest summer days into share‑worthy fun on select dates.

NEW THEME! Star‑Spangled Nights – July 4 & 5

Kings Dominion’s beloved fireworks tradition Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&Ms® returns. The evenings culminate in a powerful fireworks display set to patriotic music — a timeless experience that brings generations together. In Old Virginia, guests can enjoy patriotic décor that honors Virginia’s important role in the formation of the United States. Historic touches throughout the area will be in place from Memorial Day through Labor Day, paying homage to America’s 250th Celebration.

NEW! Bands in Residence – June 13 through Aug. 16

Top local and regional bands perform multiple live sets per day, delivering high‑quality rock, blues, country, folk, bluegrass, indie, alternative, and pop music in Candy Apple Grove throughout the summer season.

BACK BY DEMAND! Team Charlie Brown – Now through Sept. 7

Batter up! Charlie Brown and his team take the field in this high‑energy musical adventure packed with songs, dance and Little League fun. It’s a feel‑good show that brings the Peanuts™ spirit to life for the whole family.

ROAMING FUN & FAN FAVORITES

The Kings Dominion Clown Band – May 23 through Sept. 7

A beloved legacy act for more than four decades, the KD Clown Band roams International Street, Candy Apple Grove and bustling midways between rides and dining areas. This fan‑favorite ensemble delivers classic music, comedy and joyful chaos — delighting generations of guests and adding spontaneous fun where guests least expect it.

Family Magic with Peanuts™ – Daily

Families can enjoy daily meet‑and‑greets and live character appearances featuring Snoopy and the Peanuts™ gang. These playful encounters create lasting memories and photo‑worthy moments for the park’s littlest guests — all summer long.

A KD Legacy: Singing Mushrooms & Frog Pianist

No summer at Kings Dominion would be complete without its most iconic musical residents — the Singing Mushrooms and the beloved Frog Pianist, Mr. A. M. Phibian (affectionately known as Fib the Frog).

Debuting with the park’s opening in 1975, this whimsical animatronic ensemble continues to delight guests daily in Candy Apple Grove with updated playlists and modernized technology. More than entertainment, they remain living symbols of Kings Dominion’s heritage.

A SUMMER OF UNLIMITED THRILLS & ENTERTAINMENT

With a reimagined event lineup, newly emphasized entertainment, and experiences designed to be seen, shared and savored, Summer 2026 marks a season to remember at Kings Dominion. Home to 13 roller coasters — more than any other theme park in Virginia — Kings Dominion delivers one of the most robust lineups of world-class coasters in the Mid‑Atlantic, including the record-breaking Rapterra.

“This expanded summer lineup is a direct reflection of guest feedback,” Schofield added. “Entertainment matters, and we’ve made it a priority by delivering a more robust, high‑quality offering that gives guests new reasons to visit again and again. Live, immersive and nostalgic — this summer is all about what our guests value most.”