Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to step into the silver screen like never before with limited-time summer experiences inspired by blockbuster films

ORLANDO — This summer, Universal Orlando Resort will premiere a blockbuster lineup of limited-time experiences designed to celebrate iconic films at the place where beloved movies and stories come to life. From May 23 through August 10, guests can enjoy a variety of cinematic-inspired experiences that include character meet-and-greets, can’t-miss photo ops, interactive activations, an assortment of new menu items and exclusive merchandise collections. These limited-time experiences – coupled with the destination’s collection of next-level attractions and seasonal entertainment – make Universal Orlando the place to vacation this summer.

Here is an overview of all the excitement that awaits guests across Universal Orlando this summer, as well as special offers guests can take advantage of to plan their visit:

All-New Limited-Time, Movie-Inspired Experiences

From an exhibit celebrating one of the most legendary filmmakers in history to snap-worthy photo ops inspired by everyone’s favorite town of Amity, guests can enjoy a fun collection of new movie-themed experiences that are only available for the summer season, including:

Spielberg Summer Blockbusters featuring “Disclosure Day” Limited-Time Exhibit (Universal Studios Florida): Guests can explore a collection of props and behind-the-scenes stories commemorating some of the most iconic movies from legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, including the upcoming Universal Pictures release, “Disclosure Day,” in theaters June 12.

Guests can explore a collection of props and behind-the-scenes stories commemorating some of the most iconic movies from legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, including the upcoming Universal Pictures release, “Disclosure Day,” in theaters June 12. New “Jaws”-Inspired Experiences (Universal Studios Florida): Guests can celebrate their fandom for Universal Pictures’ blockbuster classic “Jaws” with interactive experiences that include a series of photo ops highlighting iconic elements and settings from the film along with specialty “bites” and drinks. Guests can also shop a new parks-exclusive merchandise collection that includes limited release apparel, accessories and more.

Guests can celebrate their fandom for Universal Pictures’ blockbuster classic “Jaws” with interactive experiences that include a series of photo ops highlighting iconic elements and settings from the film along with specialty “bites” and drinks. Guests can also shop a new parks-exclusive merchandise collection that includes limited release apparel, accessories and more. Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” Experiences (Universal Studios Florida): Fans can get a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film, Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters,” with interactive photo ops featuring two new Minions that will be introduced in the film, Henry and James, special menu items at the Minion Cafe inspired by the film and its characters, including Irene’s Creamsicle Cheesecake Fold Over and Monster Marshmallow Lemonade, and parks-exclusive merchandise such as Minions & Monsters blind box collectible figures and a shoulder pal of Goomi, one of the adorable new characters from the film.

Fans can get a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film, Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters,” with interactive photo ops featuring two new Minions that will be introduced in the film, Henry and James, special menu items at the Minion Cafe inspired by the film and its characters, including Irene’s Creamsicle Cheesecake Fold Over and Monster Marshmallow Lemonade, and parks-exclusive merchandise such as Minions & Monsters blind box collectible figures and a shoulder pal of Goomi, one of the adorable new characters from the film. Summer Movie Series (Universal CityWalk): On select dates from June 20 through August 26, guests can go back in time and revisit some of their favorite films with screenings of beloved movies at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk, including “Back to the Future,” “Jaws,” “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial” and more (movie ticket required).

Popular Seasonal Entertainment

Fan-favorite seasonal experiences will make their return this summer on select nights, giving guests additional opportunities to celebrate the films they love, including:

Universal Mega Movie Parade at Universal Studios Florida, which combines iconic movies like E.T., Back to the Future, JAWS, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing, and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda with more than a dozen floats, nearly 100 performers and special effects to create a jaw-dropping experience that allows guests to relive classic film moments in a whole new way.

at Universal Studios Florida, which combines iconic movies like E.T., Back to the Future, JAWS, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing, and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda with more than a dozen floats, nearly 100 performers and special effects to create a jaw-dropping experience that allows guests to relive classic film moments in a whole new way. CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at Universal Studios Florida, which takes guests on a cinematic adventure through sentimental soundtracks and memorable moments from blockbuster films – all brought to life in a riveting nighttime lagoon show.

at Universal Studios Florida, which takes guests on a cinematic adventure through sentimental soundtracks and memorable moments from blockbuster films – all brought to life in a riveting nighttime lagoon show. Hogwarts Always in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, an awe-inspiring projection show that takes guests on a journey through the iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts, all set against the majestic Hogwarts castle, returning on May 30.

Additional Summer Fun in the Parks and Beyond

There’s even more summer fun to be had across Universal Orlando with additional special offerings in the theme parks and beyond, including:

Summer Activities at the Universal Orlando Hotels: With magnificent theming and amenities, exclusive benefits and convenient proximity to the thrills, staying at a Universal Orlando hotel is the best way to experience all the destination has to offer this summer. This season, hotel guests can enjoy larger-than-life sand sculptures across all 11 hotels inspired by popular characters and stories, as well as summer-inspired themed beverages available for purchase across the entire portfolio. Plus, hotel guests can access exclusive character meet-and-greets this summer in Universal Studios Florida every Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional CityWalk Summer Activities: Enjoy the World’s Biggest Soccer Games: Guests can watch the highly anticipated soccer games at Universal CityWalk from June 11 through July 19 at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, which will also feature specialty food and beverage offerings, live entertainment, and more. Re(d)tro Nights at Red Coconut Club: On select nights from May 8 through July 18, Red Coconut Club will host Re(d)tro Nights, an 80s and 90s inspired overlay with arcade games, photo opportunities, and a DJ spinning throwback hits. Summer Music Series at Universal CityWalk : Guests can enjoy live band performances every Saturday night from June 20 through August 15 throughout CityWalk, featuring themed genre experiences like Broadway, Legends of Rock, EDM, and more.

July 4th Celebration: Guests can celebrate Independence Day with festivities that span the entire destination and include character meet‑and‑greets, live DJs and entertainment and special pyrotechnics.

Plan the Ultimate Summer Getaway with Amazing Offers

Guests can take advantage of the following special deals and offers to plan their summer vacation to Universal Orlando:

Florida residents can maximize their visit with the Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 1 ‑ Day Park ‑ to ‑ Park Ticket offer, which includes two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price a one-day ticket. Plus, Florida residents can enjoy exclusive savings of up to 25% on stays at participating Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

‑ ‑ ‑ offer, which includes two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price a one-day ticket. Plus, Florida residents can enjoy on stays at participating Universal Orlando Resort hotels. U.S., Canadian, and Latin American residents can also enjoy a special deal that gives them free days at the parks with the Buy a 3-Day Base or Park-to-Park Ticket, Get 2 Days Free Ticket offer – which grants five days of access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe for the price of a 3-day ticket.

Plus, Universal Orlando Annual and Seasonal Passholders can save up to 30% at participating Universal Orlando hotels this summer and enjoy exclusive in-park perks like a dedicated viewing area for the Universal Mega Movie Parade, exclusive food and beverage items, and more.