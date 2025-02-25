Fast & Furious—Supercharged” at Universal Studios Hollywood prepares for its last ride on March 10

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests and fans of the Fast & Furious franchise to experience “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” one last time before the world-famous Studio Tour attraction closes on March 10, 2025. A thrilling new experience will arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood when “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” launches as the destination’s first-ever, high-speed outdoor roller coaster in 2026.

“Fast & Furious—Supercharged,” inspired by the popular Fast & Furious franchise, launched in 2015 as the grand finale to the Studio Tour and has entertained millions of guests, taking them on an exhilarating, virtual high-speed 3D chase to save one of their own from an international crime cartel.

The closure of this attraction will pave the way for an exciting all-new Studio Tour attraction to be announced soon.