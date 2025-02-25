Fritz’s Adventure names Bobby Davis as Director of Operations

DALLAS, Texas — Fritz’s Adventure announces the appointment of Bobby Davis as Director of Operations, bringing his extensive leadership and operational expertise to the company’s second location in The Colony, Texas. As a key member of the senior leadership team, Davis will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the new adventure park, serving as the acting general manager.

A Dallas native and raised in the hospitality and restaurant industry, Davis brings years of valuable expertise to Fritz’s Aventure. His impressive career includes roles as Regional Managing Partner at Hissho Sushi, where he oversaw 97 units across Texas for five years, and as a Regional Manager at Andy’s Frozen Custard, where he helped expand corporate and franchise operations, including seven Dallas-area locations.

“We are thrilled to have Bobby join our team at such a critical time for Fritz’s Adventure,” said Travis Leaming, Chief Operating Officer at Fritz’s Adventure. “His proven track record in multi-unit operations, business expansion, and people-first leadership makes him the ideal person to lead the launch of our new location at Grandscape. We are confident that under his direction, Fritz’s Adventure will thrive as a premier family destination in North Texas.”

Davis’ leadership style prioritizes mentorship, team development, and a people-first approach, fostering a culture of continuous growth and excellence. His ability to build strong, well-trained teams will be instrumental in shaping the guest experience and operational success at Fritz’s Adventure.

“I’m honored to join Fritz’s Adventure and lead the team as we open in The Colony,” shared Davis. “This opportunity allows me to combine my passion for operations, training, and leadership development to create an unforgettable experience for guests and an exceptional workplace for our team. I look forward to building a culture of excellence and adventure.”

Fritz’s Adventure at Grandscape is set to bring the brand’s signature blend of indoor adventure, family-friendly entertainment, and interactive experiences to North Texas. With Davis at the helm, the new location is poised for success as it welcomes guests to explore, play, and make lasting memories.