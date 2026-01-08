Play Playground Nashville offers mocktails, large-scale games for Dry January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Play Playground, Nashville’s most playful social game experience and rooftop lounge located just off Broadway, invites guests to embrace Dry January with a focus on movement and connection. As a spirited alternative to traditional bars and nightlife, the destination features more than 20 larger-than-life physical games and a curated lineup of zero-proof cocktails, including a limited-time strawberry-coconut-lime mocktail, The Resolution, available beginning Thursday, Jan. 1.

Throughout the month, the venue encourages guests to start their year with play by stepping into an environment intentionally crafted for fun, laughter and reconnection—whether visitors are taking a break from alcohol, refocusing on wellness or simply seeking healthier, happier ways to go out. Guests can dive into team challenges and nostalgic gameplay or explore upbeat social spaces such as the heated, climate-controlled rooftop, all while enjoying elevated non-alcoholic beverages that deliver the craft cocktail experience without the spirits.

Available for $12 each, the zero-proof cocktail menu includes:

The Resolution – Strawberry syrup, coconut syrup, lime juice, club soda, cherry garnish

Blueberry Lavender Spritz – Lavender honey, fresh lemon juice, club soda, fresh mint

Watermelon Mock-arita Macarena – Watermelon juice, agave, fresh lime juice, club soda, Tajin rim

Strawberry Faux-jito – Strawberry syrup, lemon juice, agave, mint, club soda

Cucumber Mint Cooler – Fresh lime juice, mint, cucumber, honey syrup, club soda

Coconut Lavender Lemonade – Coconut milk, lavender syrup, fresh lemon juice, agave

Berry Basil Smash – Strawberry syrup, blueberry syrup, fresh lemon juice, agave, basil, club soda

Pineapple Citrus Cooler – Orange juice, pineapple juice, ginger syrup, fresh lime juice, mint club soda