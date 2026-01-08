Play Playground Nashville offers mocktails, large-scale games for Dry January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Play Playground, Nashville’s most playful social game experience and rooftop lounge located just off Broadway, invites guests to embrace Dry January with a focus on movement and connection. As a spirited alternative to traditional bars and nightlife, the destination features more than 20 larger-than-life physical games and a curated lineup of zero-proof cocktails, including a limited-time strawberry-coconut-lime mocktail, The Resolution, available beginning Thursday, Jan. 1.
Throughout the month, the venue encourages guests to start their year with play by stepping into an environment intentionally crafted for fun, laughter and reconnection—whether visitors are taking a break from alcohol, refocusing on wellness or simply seeking healthier, happier ways to go out. Guests can dive into team challenges and nostalgic gameplay or explore upbeat social spaces such as the heated, climate-controlled rooftop, all while enjoying elevated non-alcoholic beverages that deliver the craft cocktail experience without the spirits.
Available for $12 each, the zero-proof cocktail menu includes:
- The Resolution – Strawberry syrup, coconut syrup, lime juice, club soda, cherry garnish
- Blueberry Lavender Spritz – Lavender honey, fresh lemon juice, club soda, fresh mint
- Watermelon Mock-arita Macarena – Watermelon juice, agave, fresh lime juice, club soda, Tajin rim
- Strawberry Faux-jito – Strawberry syrup, lemon juice, agave, mint, club soda
- Cucumber Mint Cooler – Fresh lime juice, mint, cucumber, honey syrup, club soda
- Coconut Lavender Lemonade – Coconut milk, lavender syrup, fresh lemon juice, agave
- Berry Basil Smash – Strawberry syrup, blueberry syrup, fresh lemon juice, agave, basil, club soda
- Pineapple Citrus Cooler – Orange juice, pineapple juice, ginger syrup, fresh lime juice, mint club soda
Play Playground Nashville is located just off Broadway at 128 N. 2nd Ave. Access to Play Playground is 13+ until 7 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.) and 21+ with a valid I.D. after 7 p.m. The destination is open Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit playplayground.com.