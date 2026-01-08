TEA and IAAPA announce collaborative partnership to bring themed entertainment and attractions industry professionals together in the Middle East

BURBANK, Calif. — Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), the association for the global community of creators, innovators, and fabricators of themed experiences, and IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry today announced a collaborative partnership uniting two incredible industry experiences in the Middle East.

For the first time, TEA’s signature global program SATE (Storytelling + Architecture + Technology = Experience) will be hosted in the Middle East, taking place 25–27 March 2026 at Dubai Parks & Resorts. TEA SATE Middle East will serve as a creative community pre-expo experience, leading directly into the inaugural IAAPA Expo Middle East, taking place the following week in Abu Dhabi.As thefirst-ever IAAPA Expo in the region, the event will bring together leading manufacturers, operators, and industry visionaries to explore the latest innovations shaping the global attractions industry, featuring a sold-out show floor and a robust program of education, networking, and inspiration.

As part of this partnership, TEA SATE Middle East 2026 attendees will receive complimentary registration to the IAAPA Expo Middle East conference, ensuring a smooth transition from one experience to the next. Together, the two events create an extended, high-impact professional journey in late March and early April 2026, offering attendees a rare opportunity to engage across disciplines, perspectives, and markets while experiencing the region’s rapidly evolving leisure and attractions landscape—beginning in Dubai and continuing through Abu Dhabi.

“Thoughtful collaboration delivers meaningful value to our members,” shared Melissa Oviedo, CEO of TEA. “We recognize that IAAPA and TEA have a reciprocal membership base, particularly in the creative and development communities. These members have asked for opportunities where TEA and IAAPA experiences can better align. This collaboration with IAAPA allows industry professionals to experience incredible content and programming from both associations during one complete trip.”

“Collaborating with TEA as we launch our first-ever IAAPA Expo Middle East is a natural fit,” said Jakob Wahl, President and CEO of IAAPA. “The Middle East is rapidly expanding and by collaborating with TEA for our first-ever IAAPA Middle East Expo, more decision-makers will have access to our sold-out tradeshow floor. Together, IAAPA and TEA members have shaped many of the world’s most iconic attractions, and co-promoting these events delivers added value to our global community.”

Registration for both TEA SATE EME and IAAPA Middle East Expo is now open. TEA SATE Middle East will take place 25 – 27 March 2026 at the Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, the only hotel located within Dubai Parks and Resorts. IAAPA Expo Middle East will take place from 30 March to 2 April 2026, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Partnership opportunities for both events are now available. Interested professionals can contact Chloe Hausfeld, Global Director of Strategic Partnerships, TEA at Chloe@TEAConnect.org or Cheryl Sulock, Head of Global Sponsorship and Advertising, IAAPA at CSulock@IAAPA.org.

To learn more about TEA SATE Middle East visit TEAConnect.org and to learn more about IAAPA Expo Middle East, visit IAAPA.org.