TEA announces new International Board President-elect

BURBANK, Calif. — TEA’s, the Themed Entertainment Association, membership has elected Stephen Thomas Cavit as president-elect of the TEA International Board of Directors. Cavit will assume the role of presidency beginning 1 January 2027 and will lead the global association’s Board and strategic focus of supporting the themed entertainment industry through education, community, and connection. Cavit began to serve on the TEA Executive Committee in the role of president-elect starting 1 January 2026. He is continuing to serve as Division President of TEA’s Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

As the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TruSound International, Cavit has been globally recognized for his expertise in audio production, artistic direction, and technological innovation. Under his leadership, TruSound has developed a premier LBE-focused immersive audio technology platform; creating a precision interactive 3D audio hardware system that unites meticulous sound quality with bold creative energy for the elevation of destination experiences around the world. Proceeding his dive into audio technology, Cavit had (and continues to have) a successful career in music, earning three Emmy Awards, a Thea Award, and an IAAPA Brass Ring Award honoring his pioneering work and creative approach to applying sound in themed environments and experiences.

Matt Barton, current TEA International Board President, said of Cavit’s appointment: “Stephen is an excellent choice to take on the role of President-Elect. I have had the pleasure of working closely with him over the past year in his role as President of the APAC Division, and it is clear that he brings international awareness, diplomacy, and strategic vision. As I enter my second and final year as President, I look forward to continuing to work with Stephen throughout 2026.”

Cavit has served as the president of the TEA APAC Board since 2024 after serving four years as an Asia Pacific board director. During his time in the role, the region’s TEA membership has grown by 46%. In addition, the region re-established its venerable SATE Asia Program, instituted multiple Next Gen (SEP) regional clubs, held marquee events at Ghibli Park, Hong Kong Disneyland and Wétá Workshop, and added bimonthly in-person member events as well as bi-monthly webinars to help members stay connected to drive business, share opportunities and address challenges facing the industry.

“Working with Matt and TEA’s leadership over the past many years has been a great privilege. The team is impressively earnest, talented, and dedicated to the association’s membership. I am eager to share my energy and enthusiasm with TEA’s global community as we expand into adjacent industries and new, underrepresented, regions. I’m humbled by the opportunity to positively impact our membership through TEA’s high-quality programming, educational initiatives, and focus on providing individual career advancement,” said Cavit in his response to his new appointment.

In November, TEA announced the full roster of newly elected members to its International Board and all regional Division Boards. Newly elected members who join Cavit on the TEA APAC Division Board are the following:

Sean Jang, TBCL

Eric Lee, Unbound Group Limited

Jason Lovelace, Walt Disney Imagineering

Mason Schmitz, P+A Projects

Agnieszka Veriga, Warner Bros. Discovery

Frank Yu Chen Wu, CQ Amusement International Ltd.

Ryuta Yamada, Nomura Co., Ltd.

Tiffany Yiu, Entertainment + Culture Advisors, LLA

Each member began to serve a three-year term on the Board, on 1 January 2026.