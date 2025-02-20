Beat The Bomb brings immersive gaming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Beat The Bomb (2103 Lyons Ave., #300), the world’s first immersive social video game company, has opened its sixth U.S. location and the first in Texas. Centrally located in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, the venue joins existing locations in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Beat The Bomb offers a unique gaming experience where teams of 4-6 players don hazmat suits, dodge lasers and crack codes to help disarm an explosive Paint Bomb, Foam Bomb or Slime Bomb. Teams who fail to disarm the bomb will immediately #GetBlasted, creating a messily fun experience for all. Beat The Bomb has hosted more than 750,000 customers since opening its first location in Brooklyn in 2017, earning more than 32,500 five-star Google reviews and blasting celebrities such as Usher, Venus Williams, Tony Hawk and the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Houston was an obvious choice for the newest location of Beat The Bomb,” CEO and founder Alex Patterson said. “Its vibrant arts community, lively social scene and strong corporate presence align perfectly with our mission to create human connection through our immersive, colorful gaming technology.”

The 10,000 square-foot location includes The Bomb Bar, a full-service bar with an array of cocktails, wine and colorful bomb slushies, as well as a 1,500 square-foot beer garden. Beat the Bomb also features a private event space ideal for get-togethers, celebrations and corporate outings. Menu items include sharable snacks, pita pizzas, an array of hot wing flavors and “Healthy Bytes” for those looking for a lighter option. Surrounding the dining area are four semi-private “Arcade Bays” where guests can eat, drink and play a 90-minute gauntlet of interactive mini-games.

Tickets for Beat the Bomb start at $34.95 and are available at beatthebomb.com/houston. For more information, guests can visit the website or follow @beatthebomb on social media.

Located adjacent to Meow Wolf in the former Moncrief Lenoir Manufacturing Co. building, Beat the Bomb Houston is open Wednesday and Thursday from 3-9 p.m., Friday from noon to 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.